Mariah Carey Screens Season 5 of 'The Crown' — Which Features One of Her Hit Songs — in a Tiara!

Mariah Carey is feeling regal!

The 53-year-old singer screened season 5 of The Crown in style, posting photos from her home watch party on social media Wednesday.

"THE CROWN premiered last night and of course I had to have my own screening dahhlings!" the five-time Grammy Award winner tweeted. "Bonus fact: my song Emotions is in the first episode! ahhhh!! Thank you @netflix@thecrownnetflix!"

As seen in a photo and video, Carey cuddled up on a luxe couch — wearing a crown! — and drank tea while watching seasons 1 and 5 of Netflix's hit drama inspired by the lives of the British royal family between two screens.

"They're using my song The Crown tonight! See!" Carey exclaimed, as Elizabeth Debicki rode on a jet ski in character as Princess Diana while Dominic West, who plays Prince Charles, watched from a yacht above.

The pop icon was joined by her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her 11-year-old son Moroccan, who was adorably asleep on another couch. The camera panned to the screen showing The Crown's first season (which starred Claire Foy and Matt Smith as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip), and Carey gave her critical take.

"I gotta say, honestly, I love season 1 as well too. They're all great to me," she said.

Carey dropped "Emotions" as the lead single from her second studio album of the same name in 1991. The song shot to no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the hit is heard during Charles and Diana's "second honeymoon" excursion in Italy.

Carey's connection to the latest season of The Crown is her second royal encounter in recent months. In August, the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer appeared on the second episode of Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast for a conversation titled "The Duality of Diva." The women spoke about the modern interpretation's negative connotations of the word "diva" and being biracial.

Mariah touched on how she moved over a dozen times during her youth and grew up without much, struggling to fit in with each new start.

"I didn't fit in. I didn't fit in. You know, it would be more of the Black area of town or then you could be where my mom chose to live, were the more, the white neighborhoods. And I didn't fit in anywhere at all," she began.

"Yeah, I understand that," the Duchess of Sussex, 41, Meghan echoed, adding that she had looked forward to welcoming the pop star on her podcast to talk about much more than just music.

"You were so formative for me. Representation matters so much," she said. "But when you are a woman and you don't see a woman who looks like you somewhere in a position of power or influence, or even just on the screen — because we know how influential media is — you came onto the scene, I was like 'Oh, my gosh. Someone kind of looks like me.' "

Season 5 of The Crown is now streaming on Netflix.