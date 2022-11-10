Mariah Carey Screens Season 5 of 'The Crown' — Which Features One of Her Hit Songs — in a Tiara!

Mariah Carey and her dogs watched The Crown on two screens during a luxe watch party at home

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022 01:26 PM
Mariah Carey The Crown
Photo: Mariah Carey/Instagram

Mariah Carey is feeling regal!

The 53-year-old singer screened season 5 of The Crown in style, posting photos from her home watch party on social media Wednesday.

"THE CROWN premiered last night and of course I had to have my own screening dahhlings!" the five-time Grammy Award winner tweeted. "Bonus fact: my song Emotions is in the first episode! ahhhh!! Thank you @netflix@thecrownnetflix!"

As seen in a photo and video, Carey cuddled up on a luxe couch — wearing a crown! — and drank tea while watching seasons 1 and 5 of Netflix's hit drama inspired by the lives of the British royal family between two screens.

"They're using my song The Crown tonight! See!" Carey exclaimed, as Elizabeth Debicki rode on a jet ski in character as Princess Diana while Dominic West, who plays Prince Charles, watched from a yacht above.

The pop icon was joined by her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her 11-year-old son Moroccan, who was adorably asleep on another couch. The camera panned to the screen showing The Crown's first season (which starred Claire Foy and Matt Smith as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip), and Carey gave her critical take.

"I gotta say, honestly, I love season 1 as well too. They're all great to me," she said.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Mariah Carey/Twitter
R: Caption . PHOTO: mariah carey/twitter

Carey dropped "Emotions" as the lead single from her second studio album of the same name in 1991. The song shot to no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the hit is heard during Charles and Diana's "second honeymoon" excursion in Italy.

Carey's connection to the latest season of The Crown is her second royal encounter in recent months. In August, the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer appeared on the second episode of Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast for a conversation titled "The Duality of Diva." The women spoke about the modern interpretation's negative connotations of the word "diva" and being biracial.

meghan-markle-mariah-carey
Meghan Markle; Mariah Carey. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Mariah touched on how she moved over a dozen times during her youth and grew up without much, struggling to fit in with each new start.

"I didn't fit in. I didn't fit in. You know, it would be more of the Black area of town or then you could be where my mom chose to live, were the more, the white neighborhoods. And I didn't fit in anywhere at all," she began.

"Yeah, I understand that," the Duchess of Sussex, 41, Meghan echoed, adding that she had looked forward to welcoming the pop star on her podcast to talk about much more than just music.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"You were so formative for me. Representation matters so much," she said. "But when you are a woman and you don't see a woman who looks like you somewhere in a position of power or influence, or even just on the screen — because we know how influential media is — you came onto the scene, I was like 'Oh, my gosh. Someone kind of looks like me.' "

Season 5 of The Crown is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
The Crown Season 5
'The Crown' Season 5: The 10 Biggest Bombshells Inspired by the Royal Family's Turbulent '90s
the crown cast
'The Crown' Season 5 Review: Imelda Staunton Takes the Throne as Elizabeth Debicki Dazzles as Diana
The Crown Season 5 Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth Credit: Netflix
Fact-Checking 'The Crown' — How Much of Season 5 Is True and What Is Complete Fiction?
imelda staunton
'The Crown' Stars Reveal More About 'Great Tensions' in Season 5 of Hit Netflix Drama
Diana, Princess of Wales; Elizabeth Debicki; Princess Diana
Elizabeth Debicki Channels Two of Princess Diana's Most Glamorous Moments at 'The Crown' Premiere
Elizabeth Debicki , Princess Diana
The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki 'Didn't Overthink' Playing Princess Diana in 'Clearly Fictional' Show
the crown cast
Meet the Cast of Netflix's 'The Crown' Season 5
Dominic West and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Maggie's Christmas Carol concert at St Paul's Cathedral
Dominic West Reveals Queen Camilla's Cheeky Comment After He Was Cast as Prince Charles in 'The Crown'
Imelda Staunton in The Crown
Imelda Staunton on Portraying Queen Elizabeth in 'The Crown' After Monarch's Death: 'It Was Odd'
Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip
What to Know About the Royal Yacht Britannia Featured on 'The Crown' Season 5
Princess Diana Says She 'Won't Go Quietly' in Netflix's First Season 5 Trailer for 'The Crown'
Princess Diana Says She 'Won't Go Quietly' in Netflix's First Season 5 Trailer for 'The Crown'
Barcelona, SPAIN - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - *STRICT WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 10:35 AM ET on ON OCTOBER 24th, 2022* The Crown actors Elizabeth Debicki and Khalid Abdalla Recreate Princess Diana's Tragic Final Day with Dodi Fayed, With the Streets of Barcelona Doubling Up for The Streets of Paris. Netflix series The Crown filming scenes where Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed were chased by the paparazzi minutes before their tragic death in Paris, the actors Elizabeth Debicki and Khalid Abdalla recreated the famous shot for the sixth and final series of The Crown in the city of Barcelona Spain. **SHOT ON 10/22/2022** Pictured: Elizabeth Debicki, Khalid Abdalla BACKGRID USA 24 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: SPLASH NEWS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
'The Crown' Films One of Princess Diana's Final Days, Though Fatal Car Accident Won't Be Shown
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park
Meghan Markle Recalls Studying for British Citizenship Test — and Quizzing Prince Harry!
Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland
Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Makes Surprise Cameo on New Podcast Episode: 'Hey, Mommy!'
The Crown Season 5 - Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana; Dominic West - Prince Charles
Netflix Includes Disclaimer to New Trailer for 'The Crown' amid Criticism: 'Fictional Dramatization'
The Crown Season 5 - Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana
'The Crown' Drops Season 5 First Look Photos Featuring the New Cast in Action