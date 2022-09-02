Mariah Carey Doubles Down on Calling Meghan Markle a 'Diva' — in the Most 'Empowering' Way

The Duchess of Sussex said "it stopped me in my tracks" when Mariah Carey called her a "diva" during their interview on the Archetypes podcast

Mariah Carey has completely embraced her "diva" status — and is passing the compliment onto Meghan Markle.

In a tweet promoting their chat on Meghan's Archetypes podcast, the star singer made no apologies about calling the Duchess of Sussex a "diva" during the interview discussing the multiple meanings — some good, some bad — of the word.

"Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about 'The Duality of Diva.' Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!" Carey, 53, tweeted on Friday.

During the podcast, Meghan revealed that she was taken aback when Carey told her, "You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan."

"It was all going swimmingly, I mean really well. Until that moment happened, which I don't know about you, but it stopped me in my tracks…when she called me a diva!" Meghan, 41, narrated. "You couldn't see me, obviously, but I, I started to sweat a little bit. I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt, like, wait, wait, no, what? How? But? How could you? That's not true, that's not…Why would you say that? My mind genuinely was just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that. I just kept thinking, in that moment, was my girl crush coming to a quick demise? Does she actually not see me?"

meghan-markle-mariah-carey
Meghan Markle; Mariah Carey. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

"So she must have felt my nervous laughter, and you all would've heard it too," Meghan continued.
And she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear. When she said diva, she was talking about the way that I dress, the posture, the clothing, the quote unquote 'fabulousness,' as she sees it. She meant diva as a compliment. But I heard it as a dig. I heard it as the word diva, as I think of it. But, in that moment, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as aspirational. And how one very charged word can mean something different for each of us, it's mind blowing to me."

In a promotional video shared by Spotify Tuesday, the same day their Archetypes podcast episode was released, Meghan shared just how excited she was to chat with her teenage icon.

"There are some people that I sit down with, and I just feel excited," Meghan said with a smile in the Instagram clip, where she sat on a couch in front of a microphone. "I mean, Mariah Carey is a great example. I go back to my 17-year-old self."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"I think people are going to be surprised at the moments that I become a complete fangirl," she added with a laugh.

