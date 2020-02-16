Margot Robbie wants to extend a warm welcome to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they make their transition to North America.

On Saturday, the Oscar-nominated actress opened up about her friendship with Harry, and revealed that the couple “have their reasons” for stepping down from their senior roles in the royal family.

“I have known Prince Harry for a while and he is a really great guy,” she told The Sun. “I know as much as anybody what a big decision it is to move halfway across the world. I still miss London a lot but I had my reasons for moving and they have their reasons for the decision.”

Robbie added, “It isn’t something taken lightly.“

The actress also said she wants to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for dinner in Los Angeles with her husband Tom Ackerley.

“If they are going to spend more time in L.A., we would love to have dinner with them,“ Robbie said.

The Bombshell star first became friends with Harry back in December 2015 when they met at a housewarming party at model Suki Waterhouse’s home. Robbie previously revealed that pal Cara Delevingne was the one who introduced them.

Their friendship got off to a rather funny start, as Robbie didn’t initially recognize Harry, and thought he was Ed Sheeran.

“Actually, when I saw him in those glasses, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t know Ed Sheeran was at the party.’ He got really offended,” she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show back in March 2016.

Robbie tried to defend herself, saying: “He wasn’t wearing a crown though! Like, I don’t know it’s a prince!”

Harry and Meghan have officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family — no longer using their “royal highness” titles — and have been residing in British Columbia, Canada, though a source previously told PEOPLE that they have looked at houses in Los Angeles and will “likely have houses in both places.”

Another source recently told PEOPLE that the couple’s time out of the royal spotlight has helped to strengthen their bond.

“They are besotted and very sweet with each other,” a person in their circle told PEOPLE over the weekend.

Harry and Meghan are also enjoying time spent with their 9-month-old son Archie. Harry happily shared that his son recently saw snow for the first time and thought it was “bloody brilliant!”

“Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first,“ a close friend told PEOPLE. “He’s a happy kid—he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents.”

The couple like to spend their free time hiking in the woods near their current Vancouver Island home, or simply relaxing with one another indoors. “They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs,” the insider added.

Aside from settling into their new life, the couple is also laying the groundwork for their own charity foundation. They recently visited Stanford University to meet with professors about the project.