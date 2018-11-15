Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her 'Lifetime Ago' Friendship with Meghan Markle

Mandy Moore just shared her link to the royals!

During an interview with Access, the This Is Us star was surprised with a 2006 group shot featuring Meghan Markle. Moore explained that Meghan’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, was a producer on the 2007 rom-com License to Wed, in which Moore starred alongside Robin Williams and John Krasinski.

“Her ex-husband was a producer on a movie that I worked on, so I met her back in 2006 and spent a lot of time with them, a lot of time with her, and she is a lovely, generous woman,” said the actress.

Although Moore, 34, wasn’t certain when the photo took place, she spent a lot of time with the future Duchess of Sussex.

“We spent a lot of time in Jamaica where some of the movie was shot,” the star said. “We spent quite a bit of time – I think we spent New Year’s with them that year. We spent some time over the summer in the Hamptons with them.”

Moore added, “It was another lifetime ago for both of us, but she’s wonderful.”

Meghan Markle and Mandy Moore Chris Jackson/Getty; Donato Sardella/Getty

Moore also revealed that following news of Meghan’s engagement to Prince Harry, she reached out to offer her congratulations — and learned that Meghan was a fan of her show!

“She was very kind and said that she really likes This Is Us. She watches the show, so that was pretty cool,” said the singer and actress. “She’s just a normal, regular girl.”

Trevor Engelson and Meghan Markle in 2011 Michael Kovac/WireImage

Princess Diana‘s biographer Andrew Morton wrote in his book Meghan, A Hollywood Princess that Meghan and Engelson met at a dive bar while she was getting her start in acting. The duo tied the knot in 2011, in what a bridesmaid recalls to Morton was a “moving wedding,” complete with the couple writing their own vows.

Meghan announced the end of their two-year marriage in the summer of 2013, and they officially divorced a year later. But the separation was “totally out of the blue” for Engelson, according to Morton.