Man Proposes to Girlfriend in Front of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — and Their Reaction Is Priceless

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry witnessed quite the romantic moment during their joint outing on Thursday.

While delivering his acceptance speech after winning the Recognising Achievement Award at the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday, veteran Danny Holland took the special moment to call his girlfriend, who he lovingly referred to as his “missus,” up to the stage so he could propose to her in front of everyone — including special guests the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The crowd roared with applause and cheers as Holland got down on one knee. Harry and Meghan smiled and clapped their hands. Meghan was visibly touched by the gesture, as she placed her hands on her husband’s knee during the proposal, smiling from ear to ear.

As the newly engaged couple as walked off stage, Meghan brought her hands to her chest in astonishment.

Nominated by Mission Motorsport, Holland was involved in an IED blast during his deployment in Afghanistan which left him with mental health struggles. Holland is now working towards instructor qualifications that will allow him to pass on what he has learned and help the rehabilitation of others.

The Endeavour Fund Awards, held in London, marked Harry and Meghan’s first official joint outing since the Duchess of Sussex returned to the U.K. for their final round of royal engagements before officially stepping down from their royal roles on March 31.

When it came time to announce the winner of the Celebrating Excellence Award, Meghan, who has been on the judging panel for the awards along with Harry in recent years, stepped on stage to make some brief remarks.

“Good evening everybody — it’s very nice to be back. It’s the third year that I’ve had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here, and as you all know and can feel it is just the most inspiring space,” she said. “I will say when we were watching the videos all the way in Canada, we had the same moment as we do each year, which is how are you going to choose?”

She added, “So, we’ve done our best and I’m very pleased to announce the winner, who is Lee Spencer.”

The couple was all smiles as they stepped out for the awards show, one of their key events of the year that honor veterans and servicemen and women who have achieved extraordinary milestones in their recovery from injury by taking part in sporting and adventure challenges over the past year. Meghan and Harry first attended the event together back in 2018.

Meghan, who held onto Harry’s arm as they walked into the event on the rainy evening, opted for a fitted teal dress by Victoria Beckham with BB pumps by Manolo Blahnik and pulled her long dark hair into a chic low ponytail.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearance marks the first of several royal duties they will fulfill in the coming days as they complete the last of their royal duties. Their final engagements will culminate on Monday when they join Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William and Kate Middleton at a service marking Commonwealth Day in London.