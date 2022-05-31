Queen Elizabeth was away from her royal residence in London when the incident occurred

Man Arrested at Buckingham Palace After Telling Staff He Wanted to 'See the Queen' Days Before Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London during a visit to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project

As Queen Elizabeth's royal staff readied Buckingham Palace for her Platinum Jubilee celebration this weekend, they dealt with an intruder.

Connor Attridge, 28, was arrested on Sunday night for trespassing on the grounds of the royal residence in London, entering through the vehicle gate of the Royal Mews when it was opened for an authorized vehicle, according to PA.

Despite being told to stop by a member of the household staff, Attridge proceeded 10 to 16 feet before saying, "I want to come in. I want to see the Queen. He was ushered out of the gate and arrested.

However, the 96-year-old monarch was not in residence at Buckingham Palace at the time. She has been staying at Windsor Castle primarily since 2020, but she traveled to her Balmoral estate in Scotland for a "short break" over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the Queen traveled back to Windsor ahead of this weekend's festivities, which kicks off on Thursday with Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace Buckingham Palace | Credit: Kate Green/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Attridge's lawyer, Daniel Mullin, said his client suffers from mental health issues and had "no motive or desire to go further than he did."

"This was at worst reckless and at best bordering on an accidental offense," Mullin told Westminster Magistrates' Court, PA reports.

District Judge Nina Tempia adjourned the case to June 28 for the Crown Prosecution Service to obtain consent from Attorney General Suella Braverman, which is required in cases involving trespass on a protected site. Attridge was granted bail with conditions, including a curfew monitored by electronic tag and orders not to travel to London except to attend court.

Earlier this month, an intruder pretending to be a priest spent a night in the barracks housing the soldiers who protect Queen Elizabeth in Windsor.

On April 26, while the monarch was away from nearby Windsor Castle celebrating her 96th birthday at her Sandringham estate, a man dressed as a priest claimed to be a friend of the Coldstream Guards' military chaplain. He was allowed inside without showing identification, where he reportedly spent the evening eating and drinking with senior officers.

It wasn't until the following morning that police were notified and the man was removed.

A spokesperson for the British Army told PEOPLE: "The Army takes this breach of security extremely seriously and it will be thoroughly investigated as a matter of priority. This incident is now part of an ongoing investigation and it would therefore be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth | Credit: PAUL GROVER/POOL/AFP/Getty

But perhaps the most famous intruder — so much so that the storyline was featured in season 4 of Netflix's The Crown — was Michael Fagan, who entered Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982.

In a 2012 interview with The Independent on Sunday, Fagan recalled being in the monarch's bedroom. "I was scareder than I'd ever been in my life," he said. "Then she speaks and it's like the finest glass you can imagine breaking: 'Wawrt are you doing here?!' "