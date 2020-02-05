Madonna Offers Her NYC Apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: 'Don't Run Off to Canada'

Madonna‘s door is always open for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On Tuesday, the “Material Girl” singer, 61, offered her New York City apartment to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to rent out.

Sharing a video of herself talking about the royal couple — who announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family last month — Madonna wrote on Instagram, “Do Megan [sic] and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West??”

In the clip, Madonna can be seen getting ready in front of a mirror as she mused about Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, who have been staying in Canada with their 8-month-old son Archie since sharing their plans to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

“Don’t run off to Canada,” the pop star says. “It’s so boring there.”

“I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. It’s two bedrooms. It’s got the best view of Manhattan,” she continues, explaining that the residence has “an incredible balcony” that’s sure to be “a winner” for the duo.

“Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW,” she adds.

Though Harry and Meghan have not publicly disclosed where they plan on settling down, many suspect the couple have their eyes on Canada as they had previously spent their family holiday in British Columbia and flew back to the North American country following their royal exit announcement.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram on Jan. 8. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the added. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties,” the continued. “Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

On Jan. 13, following a two-hour family summit in Sandringham with Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth announced in a statement that the royals are “entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.”

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” she added. “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”