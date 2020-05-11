Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie are parents to a baby boy — and the little royal met his grandparents via video chat

Royal Baby Alert! Luxembourg's Heir Welcomes First Child — and He Has a Familiar Royal Name

There's a new royal baby!

The heir to the Luxembourg throne, Prince Guillaume, and his wife, Princess Stephanie, welcomed their first child on Sunday morning. They named the baby Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guiillaume — so he'll be called Prince Charles, just like Queen Elizabeth's heir to the British throne — and the little royal takes his spot as second in line to the Grand Duchy's crown.

Due to precautions surrounding the coronavirus, Prince Charles met his grandparents Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa through a video chat. Prince Guillaume proudly held his son as he introduced the baby to his parents.

Image zoom Prince Guillaume and Prince Charles © Cour grand-ducale / Sophie Margue

Prince Guillaume spoke to the media outside Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg about the "wonderful day," noting that they were excited to share their joy with everyone dealing with separation from their families during these tough times.

"A birth is a message of hope. It's a blessing," he said. "I think this is what we're so happy to be able to share with Luxembourg but also over the borders with all the different countries."

Image zoom Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri © Cour grand-ducale / Sophie Margue

Image zoom Prince Charles © Cour grand-ducale / Sophie Margue

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie announced their exciting baby news in December.

”Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Duchess are immensely pleased to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Duchess are expecting Their first child. The birth is scheduled for May," the Marshall of the Court said in a statement. "The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of both families are delighted with the news and share their great joy."

Their joyful news comes after a difficult year, which saw the passing of Guillaume's grandfather, Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg, who died in April 2019 at the age of 98. The Grand Duke abdicated in 2000 in favor of his son Henri.

Image zoom Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie Guibbaud/Gouhier/JMP/ABACA

Stephanie, 36, and Guillaume, 38, wed in October 2012 after more than two years of dating in a ceremony attended by royals from around the world.

Amid rumblings of a possible pregnancy in 2016, Princess Stephanie told French magazine Point de Vue: "I don’t have any plans to become a mother. For the moment, I’m enjoying spending time with my husband."

Prince Charles isn't the only royal baby to make his debut this year. In March, Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun welcomed their second child, a baby boy — making the Dragon Prince, 4-year-old Prince Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel, officially a big brother.

The baby’s name has yet to be revealed. As is custom in Bhutan, his name was not revealed until after a special Buddhist naming ceremony.

The royal family acknowledged that their joyful news comes during a difficult time amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“While this remains a very happy occasion for the Royal family and the nation and people of Bhutan, Their Majesties wish to remind all Bhutanese to be mindful, responsible and supportive to each other in the wake of the COVID-19 virus,” they said. “Their Majesties have everyone whose lives have been affected by this global pandemic in their thoughts and prayers.”