Royal First! Luxembourg Palace Responds to Fake Twitter Account Claiming to Be Prince Guillaume

Prince Guillaume, who welcomed his first child earlier this week, has an imposter

Luxembourg's royal family is speaking out against an imposter.

Just days after the heir to the Luxembourg throne, Prince Guillaume, welcomed his first child, the palace denounced a Twitter account claiming to be his.

"Grand Ducal Court has been contacted several times regarding the Twitter account. It is a forgery," the palace said in a rare statement shared on their official social media pages. "We urge the public not to give it any credit and not to engage with it."

"The Marshal of the Court has initiated the necessary actions and steps," they added.

The @JeanNassau page, using Prince Guillaume's middle and house names, has the royal's image as its profile picture and has a bio that reads, "Serving Luxembourgers." Although there are no tweets sent by the account, it's possible the swindler behind the fake account was direct messaging others.

Prince Guillaume and his wife, Princess Stephanie, headed home from the hospital with their newborn son on Wednesday, three days after his birth. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the proud parents exited the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital wearing face masks with little Prince Charles in his mother's arms. They spoke to doctors and staff before removing their face coverings to pose for a few family photos outside the hospital.

Prince Charles even moved his arms around for his big debut, perhaps already practicing his royal wave!

Image zoom Princess Stephanie, Prince Charles and Prince Guillaume Cour grand-ducale / Sophie Margue⠀

The baby may have been wide awake for the excitement of heading home for the first time, but he was fast asleep during his adorable first photo session. Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie shared closeup photos of their son, resting on a white blanket as well as a cuddly animal. Charles continued his nap in his mother's arms for a sweet black and white family portrait.

Image zoom Prince Guillaume, Princess Stephanie and Prince Charles Cour grand-ducale / Céline Maia-Studio by C/ Instagram

Image zoom Prince Charles Cour grand-ducale / Céline Maia-Studio by C/ Instagram

Due to precautions surrounding the coronavirus, Prince Charles met his grandparents Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa through a video chat. Prince Guillaume proudly held his son as he introduced the baby to his parents.

Image zoom Prince Guillaume and Prince Charles © Cour grand-ducale / Sophie Margue

Image zoom Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri © Cour grand-ducale / Sophie Margue

Prince Guillaume spoke to the media outside Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg about the "wonderful day," noting that they were excited to share their joy with everyone dealing with separation from their families during these tough times.

"A birth is a message of hope. It's a blessing," he said. "I think this is what we're so happy to be able to share with Luxembourg but also over the borders with all the different countries."