Prince Albert of Monaco's Nephew Reveals His Baby Girl's Sweet Name and First Photo on Instagram

Louis Ducruet — the son of Princess Stéphanie and the grandson of Princess Grace (previously known as American actress Grace Kelly) — and his wife, Marie, welcomed their first child on April 4

Published on April 7, 2023 03:30 PM
Louis and Marie Ducruet. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Monaco's royal family recently welcomed a new addition: a baby girl! And now the proud parents, Marie and Louis Ducruet, are sharing the first photo and the name of their child.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday by both Louis and Marie, the new parents revealed that they named their baby girl Victoire, the French word for "victory." According to NameBerry, Victoire is a popular baby name for girls in France, ranking 30th in 2021.

The name also made its way into pop culture, with Harry Potter characters Bill Weasley and Fleur Delacour using the name for one of their daughters in the series.

"Our little family has grown with the arrival of our little Victory," they captioned the photo, which shows the baby's leg with a band showing her name and birth date of April 4. The first picture of the new addition also appears to show Louis' hand holding his daughter.

Prince Albert of Monaco couldn't wait to share his nephew's exciting baby news while on royal duty Tuesday.

"My nephew Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie have the joy of being parents of a little girl," Prince Albert, 65, said on stage at the Rainier III Auditorium while distributing diplomas to graduates of a Red Cross volunteer program.

Victoire is the first child for Louis and Marie (although they are proud pet parents to a dog named Pancake, who helped them announce their baby news last year), as well as the first grandchild of Princess Stéphanie, Prince Albert's sister.

Louis Ducruet, Marie Chevallier, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Camille Gottlieb
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Victoire's great-grandmother is American actress turned Monaco royal Grace Kelly, who became known as Princess Grace when she married Prince Rainier in 1956.

Louis and Marie's daughter is now 16th in line to the Monegasque throne.

Louis and Marie were college sweethearts, together since they met at a Cannes nightclub in 2011 and discovered they were classmates at a nearby business college. Both have described it as "love at first sight."

Princess Stephanie of Monaco's Son Announces He's Having a Baby
David Niviere/SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

The couple married in July 2019. They had a civil ceremony followed the next day by a religious ceremony at the principality's Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate, where the historic wedding of Louis' grandparents Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier II took place 63 years earlier.

"I was really attached to my grandfather," Louis said, explaining their choice of wedding venue. "And I wanted him to be here with me. At some point, he will be with me during the wedding ceremony at the cathedral. That's why we chose it, and Marie supported me in this decision, even though the place is big and there's a protocol, but that's the only way for my grandfather to be with us."

