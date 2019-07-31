How Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier's First Kiss Differs from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's

Sealed with a royal kiss!

Louis Ducruet — the son of Monaco’s Princess Stéphanie and the grandson of Princess Grace (formerly American actress Grace Kelly) — and Marie Chevallier celebrated their royal wedding over the weekend and had their first kiss as a married couple in front of 200 guests.

After a civil ceremony on Friday, the romantic moment took place inside Monaco’s Cathedral on Saturday — a departure from the tradition of the British royals, who wait until they step outside the chapel for their first kiss.

“Some view the church as a holy place so they won’t kiss in the church out of respect, but many vicars throughout the church of England will ask the couple if they want to kiss,” Myka Meier, Beaumont Etiquette founder and expert in all things proper, tells PEOPLE.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle saved their first kiss as a married couple for outside, locking lips on the steps of St. George’s Chapel after saying “I do” at Windsor Castle. Prince William and Kate Middleton exchanged their vows at Westminster Abbey, but it wasn’t until their appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony that the public witnessed their post-wedding kiss. Both couples followed in the footsteps of royals before then, even their parents Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Louis and Marie, who met as college students, held their religious ceremony at the principality’s Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate, which was also where the historic wedding of Louis’ grandmother and grandfather — Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier II — took place in 1956.

Despite the grandiose setting of the cathedral, the wedding party consisted primarily of close family and friends, in keeping in line with the couple’s wishes.

For her cathedral wedding, the bride wore a stunning gown designed by her new sister-in-law Pauline Ducruet, who is a 2017 graduate of New York’s Parsons School of Design.

Although Louis does not bear the formal title of prince, the eldest son of Princess Stéphanie (and first of her three children to wed) is currently 15th in the principality’s line of succession. Louis currently works for the professional soccer team Monaco AS as its chief recruiter. Marie is an events project planner for the principality’s hotel and casino operator, SBM.