Lord Mayor of London Shares Photo of His Coronation Robe — Worn at Queen Elizabeth's Crowning

Nicholas Lyons will wear a lavish red velvet robe to King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on May 4, 2023 01:50 PM
Lord Mayor Nicholas Lyons
Lord Mayor Nicholas Lyons.

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla will be filled with impressive pageantry and tradition, from the crowns to the coaches to, of course, the attire.

As Lord Mayor Nicholas Lyons shared on Twitter Thursday, he'll also be wearing an elaborate robe at Saturday's ceremony — which was also worn 70 years ago, when then-Lord Mayor Sir Rupert de la Bere attended Queen Elizabeth's 1953 coronation.

"As we prepare for the #Coronation, I look forward to wearing this splendid red velvet robe which was worn by my predecessor to Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953. Kindly lent by the Skinners' Company," he wrote about the long robe, which is adorned with ornate gold trim and white fur embellishments.

The robe's significance dates back to medieval times, as the Skinners' Company is one of the Great Twelve Livery Companies of the City of London. The organization, which is now a charity that works with schools and housing shelters, has its roots in the medieval trade guild of furriers and was incorporated by Royal Charter in 1327.

And while he holds the title of "mayor," Nicholas Lyons's role as Lord Mayor is an entirely different elected role from the Mayor of London, currently Sadiq Khan.

"The Lord Mayor of the City of London is the head of the City of London Corporation, the governing body of the Square Mile dedicated to a vibrant and thriving City," according to the City of London's official website.

He also serves as an ambassador for the U.K.'s financial and professional services center.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is perhaps better known to the public, as he fulfills a more traditional political role and "is responsible for the strategic governance of Greater London," which includes transportation, city services and the police and fire departments.

Whereas the Mayor of London is a relatively new position that was created in 2000 as a four-year elected term, Lord Mayor is a one-year elected term — and one of the world's oldest elected civic offices. (Lyons is the 694th person to hold the role.)

As such, there was no "Mayor of London" in attendance at Queen Elizabeth's coronation.

Queen Elizabeth II's Robe of State
Robe of State.

Of course, King Charles and Queen Camilla will wear elaborate traditional robes at Saturday's ceremony.

Following tradition, the King and Queen Consort will each wear two different robes during the coronation: the Robes of State and the Robes of Estate. Robes of State are worn on arrival at Westminster Abbey while the Robes of Estate are worn on departure and are traditionally more personalized.

The King's Robe of State is made of crimson velvet and was worn by King George VI, the monarch's grandfather, at his 1937 coronation. For his second robe of the coronation service, King Charles will change into the King's Robe of Estate, made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold. It, too, was worn by King George VI in 1937.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles and Queen Camilla.

As for Queen Camilla, she will wear the Robe of State that was originally made for Queen Elizabeth, King Charles' mother, for her 1953 coronation. It is made of crimson velvet and has been conserved with adjustments made by Ede and Ravenscroft ahead of the coronation.

A new Robe of Estate was created for Queen Camilla, made by Ede and Ravenscroft and designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework. It is a purple velvet, matching the King's Robe of Estate.

