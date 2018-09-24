Queen Elizabeth's Cousin Just Made History with First Same-Sex Royal Wedding

The royal family has yet another union to celebrate!

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, cousin to Queen Elizabeth, wed James Coyle on Saturday, marking the royal family’s first same-sex marriage. And even a little rain couldn’t bring down the joyous occasion!

“Well we did it finally!” Ivar captioned a series of photos from the big day on Instagram. “It was an amazing day despite the miserable British weather. Fabulous service conducted by Trish Harrogate, chief Registrar for Devon, who set the perfect but lighthearted tone for what is a serious occasion.”

He also thanked a gospel choir and the Bristol’s Teachers Rock Choir for providing the music for the event.

In an extra-special modern twist, Ivar’s ex-wife Penny was the one to give him away — an idea she previously said that their three daughters — Ella, Alix and Luli — came up with.

“Most importantly a massive thanks to my 3 gorgeous girls for being so understanding and supportive, without their support this could never have happened!” Ivar wrote.

The Queen’s cousin saved his most important dedication for last: “And finally the biggest thank you to James for being just perfect……” he wrote, adding the hashtags #wedidit, #wonderfulday and #despitetherain.

The celebration took place at a private chapel on Ivar’s country estate in Devon in front of a small group of family and friends.

Ivar also shared a photo of his dog, Rosie, who clearly had a busy weekend herself.

“Rosie is exhausted from participating in the marriage ceremony, not to mention hoovering up all the scraps falling from the party tables!” he captioned the adorable snap.

Ivar — who came out in 2016, years after he and his ex-wife Penny divorced — previously told the Daily Mail that while he didn’t feel like he needed to get married “because I’ve been there, done that, and have my wonderful children,” he said he “really wanted to do it for James.”

“James hasn’t had the stable life I have,” he continued. Turning to his husband-to-be, he added, “I want to be able to give you that.”

While describing their engagement, James told the publication “it’s a very modern marriage,” explaining that “there was no proposal, just an acceptance of this great love.”

Opening up about his past, Ivar told the Daily Mail that while he was honest about his sexuality with his wife before they were married, he said that growing up, “I could never tell my parents I was gay.”

“Where I grew up, gay men were called poofs, queers, everything derogatory under the sun,” he said, adding that even now “having a bloke around is unusual.”

Continuing, he said, “I never thought this would happen. It’s brilliant, but I never thought I’d marry a man.”

Ivar’s happy news comes less than one month before Princess Eugenie is set to wed Jack Brooksbank at at St. George’s Chapel — the same venue where Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle in May. The future newlyweds will also be feted by a lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle and then a black tie evening reception at Royal Lodge.