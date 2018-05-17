It’s the fashion collaboration of Kate Middleton‘s dreams — and it’s coming true!

Two of Kate’s favorite brands, L.K. Bennett (who makes her go-to patent nude pumps) and Jenny Packham (the designer behind several of Kate’s ensembles, including quite a few evening gowns) have teamed up to create a line of bridal shoes that is nothing short of magical.

The timing couldn’t be more serendipitous, with the royal wedding right around the corner.

And they may be a perfect fit for royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle. The collection is inspired by old Hollywood glamour — with icons like Vivien Leigh and Bette Davis serving as inspiration — fused with the fashion of Paris in the 1930s. A fitting choice for a Hollywood star turned British royal.

A pair of shoes from the L.K. Bennett/Jenny Packham collaboration L.K. Bennett/Jenny Packham

With a chic collection that includes lace-covered sling-backs, intricately-detailed bumps, silver strappy sandals and more, their aim is “to take a bride from ceremony to celebrations.”

Kate Middleton wears a Jenny Packham gown in November 2017 Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Jenny Packham, who launched a bridal line in 2016, said that the two brands’ similar aesthetics and customer made the collaboration a perfect fit on both sides.

“There is a strong synergy between the L.K.Bennett woman and the Jenny Packham bride, so it seemed natural and very exciting for me to collaborate with their design team,” Packham said. “A project of passion, the combination of the Jenny Packham aesthetic with the renowned design heritage and quality of L.K.Bennett has resulted in a beautiful collection of shoes and bags of which I am very proud.”

L.K. Bennett and Jenny Packham

The collection includes 16 styles of shoes and five different clutches, with prices running from £195-495, or $278-705. Both brands are U.K. based, but the collection is available globally.

It’s filled with detailed, perfect-for-a-bride pieces. Like these low-heeled lace sling-backs with a bow on the front, which are called the Parris Lace Ivory Heel and cost $345.

The Parris Lace Ivory Heel Jenny Packham/L.K. Bennett

Or these star-covered sandals, called the Felicity Star Embellished Sandal, which cost $525.

The Felicity Star Embellished Sandal Jenny Packham/L.K. Bennett

There’s a variety of clutches available too, like this sleek, lace-covered one, the Nora Clutch, which runs at $295.

The Nora Clutch L.K. Bennett/Jenny Packham

You can shop the collection now on lkbennett.com or at L.K. Bennett stores around the world.