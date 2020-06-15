Liza Minnelli Calls Report of Friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Complete Fabrication'

The Sun, one of the British tabloids that Meghan and Prince Harry cut ties with, reported that Liza Minnelli has formed a friendship with the couple since their move to L.A.

Liza Minnelli is setting the record straight.

The Tony Award winner, 74, denied a report by British tabloid The Sun that claimed she was helping Prince Harry "find his feet" in Los Angeles after he relocated to the U.S. with wife Meghan Markle and 1-year-old son Archie.

Sharing a link to the article on her official Facebook page on Sunday, Minnelli wrote, "While I wish them well, I have never met Prince Harry and Meghan. Any statement to the contrary is a complete fabrication."

The Sun is one of four U.K. tabloids that Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, announced they were cutting ties with in April. They said there would be "no corroboration and zero engagement" with The Sun, The Daily Mail, The Mirror and The Express.

The letter came as the first hearing in Meghan's legal case against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail on Sunday, headed to the U.K. courts. The Duchess of Sussex is suing the Mail on Sunday for publishing extracts of a "private and confidential" letter sent to her dad in August 2018, three months after her wedding to Prince Harry.

Despite never crossing paths with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Minnelli mingled with Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

"I was lucky enough to count Princess Di as a friend," the Cabaret star, said according to Hello! magazine.

"I was first introduced to her when she came backstage after a concert I did in London. Then we'd bump into each other at premieres or events where she'd be the guest of honour. We'd fall into conversation then we'd meet for tea," Minnelli said. "My instinct was to protect her. We talked about everything under the sun. She loved music."

Although Minnelli is not among Prince Harry and Meghan's circle of famous friends, other celebrities have maintained close relationships with the couple since their relocation after stepping down from their royal roles. Katharine McPhee, who attended the same school as Meghan when they were young, recently shared that her husband David Foster has a "really, really beautiful relationship with Harry."

"They're like, they’re so cute," the actress and singer told Access Hollywood. "They're like father and son."

Rumors have been swirling that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living in Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion, but Gayle King denied reports that her pal Oprah Winfrey — who is close friends with Perry and attended the couple's 2018 royal wedding — had anything to do with the arrangement.

