Watch the Star-Studded Arrivals at Princess Eugenie's Wedding with Our Livestream

Ready for another royal wedding?

Just five months after watching her cousin get hitched, Princess Eugenie is getting a Windsor wedding of her own on Friday. The 28-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II will be getting married to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle and we’ll be there live for the arrivals and the recessional outside of the St. George’s Chapel.

Starting at 4:30 a.m. ET, watch the star-studded arrivals above. Royal guests include Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and other members of the British royal family — although Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is missing the event due to a prior royal engagement. But the royals aren’t the biggest stars at this event as Cara Delevingne and Ellie Goulding are expected to attend as well.

The cutest moment of the wedding will likely be when veteran bridal party members Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, make their appearance on the steps of the chapel. The royal brother and sister will be joined by their cousins Mia Tindall, 4, Savannah, 7, and Isla Phillips, 6, and Maud Windsor, 5, as “special attendants” in Eugenie’s wedding party.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Jonathan Brady/Pa/Getty

To tune into the actual wedding ceremony, check out the royal family’s YouTube livestream below, which will show the entire ceremony inside the church from start to finish.

But, when the ceremony is over, don’t head out just yet! We’ll also be live outside the chapel at approximately 7:05 a.m. ET to watch the happy couple depart. (And to get that post-vows kiss in!) Just watch the video at the top of the article to catch the departure.