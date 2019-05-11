Did This Little Boy Inspire Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Name Their Son Archie?

Royal fans were shocked earlier this week when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed that their newborn son’s name would be Archie — but it appears they dropped a hint about the name long before little Archie’s arrival.

Back in October, Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, took a trip to New Zealand where they met and engaged with hundreds of locals, many of whom eagerly waited near each of the royal couple’s outings to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It turns out that one of those people was a little boy named Archie Somerville-Ryan, who may have been the inspiration behind the newborn’s name.

Speaking to Channel 5 News in the U.K., Somerville-Ryan opened up about his special encounter with the royal couple in Auckland and how after he introduced himself, Harry admitted that he was a fan of his name.

“Harry asked me and my sisters, ‘What’s your name?’ and then we answered back, ‘Scarlet, Beth, and Archie,'” the little boy recently recalled to the outlet. “And then he said, ‘Archie, I like that name.'”

The prince was so impressed that he called over his wife to meet Archie and his sisters.

“And he said, ‘Oh, come on, Meghan, these guys want to give you some roses,’ because we had roses from our garden,” he continued. “He introduced our names to Meghan and they kind of, nodded, sort of, when they said our names.”

"Harry asked me my name – then said, Archie, I like that name" Is this Kiwi schoolboy the inspiration for the royal newborn's name? This Archie met Meghan and Harry while they were visiting New Zealand and may have left a lasting impression. #BabySussex pic.twitter.com/cBv0b6v06I — Channel 5 News (@5_News) May 9, 2019

After meeting the royal couple, Somerville-Ryan said he and his mother briefly considered whether Meghan and Harry would name their child after him.

“When it all ended, my mom said, ‘Imagine if they call [the baby] Archie!'” he said, adding that his friend Gus quickly shut down that idea and said it’s “probably not” going to happen.

All three of them were in for a shock this past week when Meghan and Harry revealed they had chosen Archie as their son’s name, after all.

“I woke up and I was like, ‘What’s all the clatter about?’ and then my mom said, ‘Guess what, Arch? Meghan and Harry’s son is called Archie!’ and I’m like, ‘What, really?!'” the little boy shared.

Meghan and Harry with baby Archie Press Association via AP

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s 5-year-old Prince George also may have been in on the mysterious name, dating back to January, after he told a woman who he met while she was walking her dog that he was called Archie.

“I asked George what his name was, even though I obviously knew it,” the woman recalled to The Sun. “To my astonishment, he said, ‘I’m called Archie’ with a big smile on his face.”

Of course, Archie very well may be the royal’s nickname – but there’s always a chance he heard the moniker tossed around as a potential baby name by his uncle Harry.

“I don’t know why he calls himself Archie, but kids often play with their names and I think it’s lovely,” the woman said.

Meghan, Harry, and Archie Press Association via AP

Regardless of who knew and why, the name was certainly a surprising one, as British oddsmakers’ top picks for potential names included more traditional monikers, like Arthur, James, Philip and Albert. In fact, bookies revealed just 60 bets were placed on Archie at 100/1, amounting to exactly $130.

Archie, of course, is a shortened version of the name Archibald, meaning genuine and bold or brave. Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll of Scotland was also an ancestor of Princess Diana’s.

Using the nickname as a first name gives it a more casual, American vibe — while the baby’s middle name, Harrison, originated in the Middle Ages as a patronymic meaning “son of Henry” or “son of Harry.”

The surname Mountbatten-Windsor, meanwhile, belongs to all the children and descendants of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Harry, Meghan, and Archie Press Association via AP

The newborn Archie was born Monday, and made his public debut Wednesday with his proud parents at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing,” Meghan said of being a first-time mom. “I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

A source told PEOPLE that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have opted not to give their son a “courtesy title” at this time, unlike his royal cousins.

Harry and Meghan were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, and it is traditional for the eldest son of a duke to eventually inherit his father’s title. Down the line, Archie could be given the secondary Sussex title, before inheriting the dukedom.