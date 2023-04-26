Lionel Richie Teases Set List for King Charles' Coronation Coronation Concert: 'It's a Royal Secret'

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli lead the lineup for the King's Coronation Concert on May 7

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 09:36 AM
lionel richie, king charles
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Lionel Richie is gearing up for the performance of a lifetime.

The singer, 73, is less than two weeks from performing at the Coronation Concert of King Charles on May 7.

"I'm walking in history," Richie told Extra of the invitation to perform at the event, which will be broadcast live from Windsor Castle the day after King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, are crowned at Westminster Abbey.

"I've known King Charles for a while," Richie, who is an ambassador for the King's charity, said. "You never think [that will] translate into a tight 1,800 that will be present, and he calls and says, 'I want you there.' The answer is, 'I'm there. I'm there.' I'm walking in history. This is a moment that he gets to shine. I am very happy for him and the Queen."

The "All Night Long" singer was coy about what his performance will look like.

"I must tell you I can't say a word — it's a royal secret," he shared with the outlet. "They told me, 'Don't reveal.' But I would tell everybody if I could… I am trying my best to contain myself, but it's going to be one in a million times in history to be part of something like this."

Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie. Lester Cohen/Getty

Fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry is also on the roster for the Coronation Concert as well as Andrea Bocelli. British pop group Take That will also perform — their first live show since 2019 — along with Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

Richie has known King Charles for a long time, as he noted in a conversation with PEOPLE earlier this month. "He's been in that prince role for a long time, but I'm anxious to see what he's going to now change as far as his reign. And so I know him as a wonderful person."

In 2019, the singer was appointed the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince's Trust, a charity the King established in 1976 to provide disadvantaged youth with the resources they need to reach their full potential. Idris Elba was one such youth the organization helped.

Katy Perry King Charles Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles' coronation ceremony
getty (3)

Richie teased to PEOPLE that the performance will be "the grandiose of the grandiose," adding that he's ready to "see all the lights."

"I want to see the pomp and circumstance because I don't care what you thought Michael Jackson did. I don't care what you thought Prince did. I don't care what you thought Madonna did," he said. "Nothing's going to be like this."

Alongside his excitement about the upcoming performance, Richie says he could not be more chuffed to have been selected.

"I mean, you don't get in the business and say, 'You know what? I'll be at the King's coronation.' You know, that just never comes up," he said. "[It's] A, a surprise. B, what an honor. And C, the fact of all the names that are out there that he could have had for this, he called my name."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Britain's King Charles III (R) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort arrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Camilla and King Charles. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

Though he's gearing up for an exciting performance in May, Richie is fresh off another exciting event. His youngest daughter, Sofia Richie, married music executive Elliot Grainge on Saturday in a star-studded ceremony in Antibes, France.

It was an emotional moment for the father of three, as he walked his youngest child down the aisle. "She spent the whole time walking down the aisle: 'I love you dad, I love you dad, I love you dad,' and I go... 'You're killing me. You're killing me.' But that's what a dad wants to hear, and I love baby girl so much, and the family was there to root her on," he told Extra of the special moment.

Sofia's sister Nicole Richie, her husband Joel Madden, Benji Madden and wife Cameron Diaz, and Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum were among the guests who watched her say "I do" to her fiancé in the seaside ceremony over the weekend.

Related Articles
FOLKSTONE, BARBADOS - MARCH 19: (L-R) Lionel Richie, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Sir Tom Jones attend a Prince's Trust International Reception at the Coral Reef Club Hotel on March 19, 2019 in Folkestone, Barbados. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are visiting a number countries as part of their Caribbean Tour, including a historic visit to Cuba. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)
Lionel Richie Says It's an 'Honor' to Perform at 'Wonderful' King Charles' Coronation (Exclusive)
Katy Perry King Charles Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles' coronation ceremony
Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Lead King Charles' Coronation Concert — See Who Else Is Performing
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
King Charles' Coronation Concert Announces Its Host — with a Connection to Queen Elizabeth!
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
How Sarah Ferguson Will Be Part of King Charles' Coronation Weekend After Not Being Invited to Crowning
https://www.tiktok.com/@sofiarichiegrainge/video/7225693401541283114. Sofia Richie Grainge/Tiktok
Lionel Richie Walks Daughter Sofia Down the Aisle at Her Glam Wedding in Antibes, France: 'That's My Kid'
https://www.tiktok.com/@sofiarichiegrainge/video/7225693401541283114. Sofia Richie Grainge/Tiktok
Lionel Richie Says It's a 'Real Wonder' to See 'My Little Girl' Sofia in Love: 'Happy as I've Ever Seen'
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
PEOPLE to Offer Exclusive Wall-to-Wall Coverage of King Charles' Coronation from London
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Schedule: A Timeline of All the Events
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Sofia Richie Gushes Over New Husband Elliot Grainge in Glam Wedding Instagrams: 'Marry Your Best Friend'
Queen Elizabeth II attends The Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 27, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland
Royal Family Pays Birthday Tribute to 'Incredible Life and Legacy' of Queen Elizabeth
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Sofia Richie Celebrates Ahead of Her Wedding with Welcome Party and Glam Rehearsal Dinner in Antibes, France
Sofia Richie wedding earrings. https://www.instagram.com/nicolerichie/?hl=en. Sofia Richie/Instagram
Nicole Richie Designed Custom Bridal Diamond Earrings for Sister Sofia: 'A Moment I Will Never Forget'
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Sofia Richie Marries Music Executive Elliot Grainge in Ultra Glam South of France Wedding 
Prince George, King Charles
How Prince George Will Make History at His Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)
Sofia Richie's Latest Instagram Hints Her Wedding to Elliot Grainge Is Getting Closer: 'Here We Go'
Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York 'Good Morning Britain' TV show
Sarah Ferguson Says 'Spotlight Needs to Come Off' Ex-Husband Prince Andrew So He Can 'Rebuild'