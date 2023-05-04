Lionel Richie Says He's 'Like a Kid at Christmas' Ahead of Coronation Weekend: 'Pinch Me!'

The singer, who has known King Charles for years, will join Katy Perry and others in performing at the upcoming Coronation Concert — and he'll also be at Westminster Abbey for the crowning

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on May 4, 2023 11:17 AM
King Charles III speaks with Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles and Lionel Richie. Photo: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Lionel Richie is no stranger to performing on a global stage, but it's his appearance at the upcoming Coronation Concert for King Charles and Queen Camilla that has him saying, "Pinch me, somebody!"

Before the singer attends Saturday's crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey and performs at the Coronation Concert the following day, he attended a garden party — the first such event of the monarch's reign — hosted by the King and Queen at Buckingham Palace with girlfriend Lisa Parigi on Wednesday.

"I'm really trying to be, 'This is a calm moment for me.' I'm so excited," Richie, 73, told SkyNews during the garden party. "I'm like a kid at Christmas time!"

"To have the relationship that I have with King Charles, it's just great," added the Commodores co-lead singer, who opened up about his connection to the monarch.

"I've known His Majesty now for a couple of years. And so, to celebrate this with him and the Queen is just going to be so much fun," said Richie, who was appointed the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince's Trust in 2019. Charles established the charity in 1976 to provide resources for disadvantaged youth, and the organization states it has since worked with over one million young people (including a young, then-struggling actor named Idris Elba!).

"Does this ever happen? No," Richie said, referencing the fact that the May 6 coronation will be the first in the U.K since Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so, you know, to be a part of it is everything."

Camilla, Queen Consort speaks with Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
Queen Camilla, Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

As for what Richie will perform at Sunday's Coronation Concert, the singer coyly called his performance a "royal secret" during a recent chat with Extra.

"I must tell you I can't say a word — it's a royal secret," the "All Night Long" crooner said. "They told me, 'Don't reveal.' But I would tell everybody if I could… I am trying my best to contain myself, but it's going to be one in a million times in history to be part of something like this."

Joining the four-time Grammy winner at Sunday's Coronation Concert is an eclectic lineup that includes opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Katy Perry. Like Richie, Perry has a long-standing relationship with the monarch, having served as an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity co-founded by Prince Charles to tackle poverty and transform lives in South Asia, since 2020.

Katy Perry, Prince Charles
Katy Perry and Prince Charles. Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/ Getty

At Sunday's concert, members of beloved British pop band Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench will also take the stage, which is being built outside the eastern facade of Windsor Castle. It boasts an elaborate setup that includes multiple levels for the 70-piece orchestra and band in the form of an abstracted Union Jack. Four additional catwalks branch out of the flag geometry from the stage into the crowd to create more areas for performers.

The event will be attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the U.K., who were given free tickets via a national lottery. Of course, members of the royal family will also be on hand at the show — including Prince William, who reportedly is slated to give a "heartfelt" speech to his father during the show.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales meets singer Lionel Ritchie at a Prince's Trust International reception
Lionel Richie and King Charles. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The concert, hosted by Paddington star Hugh Bonneville, will also feature appearances by Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins, Disney's beloved Winnie the Pooh and more in pre-recorded sketches. In some of the segments, the famous faces will reveal little-known facts about King Charles.

Synchronized with the show, "Lighting up the Nation" will see iconic locations across the U.K. illuminated with projections, lasers and drone displays.

Want to watch the show? The Coronation Concert will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

