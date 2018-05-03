The Surprising Link Between Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding and Charles and Diana's

The man leading the soldiers who will escort Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their first carriage ride as a married couple has a unique link to the wedding of Harry’s parents.

Lt. Col James Gaselee, of the Household Cavalry, is the brother of Sarah-Jane Gaselee – who was one of the bridesmaids at Prince Charles and Princess Diana‘s wedding in 1981.

Lt. Col Gaselee is the commanding officer in charge of the traveling Escort of the Household Cavalry who are accompanying Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, as they ride in the Ascot Landau (being pulled by Windsor Greys Storm, Tyrone, Sir Basil and Milford Haven) through the streets of Windsor after the couple’s nuptials.

Queen Elizabeth and Lieutenant Colonel James Gaselee in 2017 Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty

Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers will line the route as the newlyweds embark on the 20-30 minute ride after the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel.

Gaselee, 49, is a father of two and, like Harry, is a veteran who served in Afghanistan. He and Sarah-Jane’s father, Nick Gaselee, was Charles’ former racehorse trainer.

“As a commanding officer, one of the hardest parts of my job is disciplining my men when they’ve let you down or let themselves down. But one thing I probably get from my father is I’m a great believer in putting trust in people,” Gaselee told The Sunday Times in 2016.

Front row (from left): Edward van Cutsem, Clementine Hambro, Catherine Cameron, India Hicks, Sarah-Jane Gaselee, Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones Lichfield/Getty

Sarah-Jane was only 10 years old when she was chosen as a bridesmaid for Harry’s beloved mother, Diana. She joined Princess Margaret’s daughter Sarah Armstrong-Jones, India Hicks (who now runs a lifestyle brand), Clemmie Fraser (nee Hambro), and Catherine Cameron, and page boys Edward van Cutsem and Nicholas Windsor in the bridal party. She sold her most precious memento from the day — her bridesmaid’s dress — to Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl, a year after Diana’s 1997 death. In 2000, Sarah-Jane recalled the fun, relaxed photo inspired by Diana’s playful mood at the end of the momentous day:

“At the end of it, we all collapsed on the floor giggling and that was one of the most famous pictures taken that day,” she said.