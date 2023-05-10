Queen Elizabeth's Grandson Peter Phillips Brings Girlfriend Lindsay Wallace to Coronation Concert

The couple has been reportedly linked since 2021 — all about their courtship and latest date

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on May 10, 2023 04:10 PM
Lindsay Wallace and Peter Phillips
Photo: Lindsay Wallace/Instagram

Peter Phillips was all smiles at King Charles' Coronation Concert with his special someone!

Princess Anne's son attended the star-studded concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday with Lindsay Wallace, his girlfriend of about two years. The couple sat in the second row of the royal box with Peter's daughters Savannah, 12, and Isla, 10, who he shares with ex-wife Autumn Kelly.

Peter, Lindsay, Savannah and Isla seemed to be in good spirits during the epic musical evening, where Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Take That and more graced the stage in honor of King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony the day prior. Peter, 45, came to the coronation without Lindsay, which was restricted to a 2,200-person guest list. There, he sat between Princess Michael of Kent and his sister Zara Tindall, among other cousins.

Peter Phillips, Lindsay Wallace
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

His girlfriend popped in a hot pink dress at the Coronation Concert on Sunday, and designer Claire Mischevani posted a few behind-the-scenes photos from the exciting event.

"Super lovely Lindsay Wallace, wearing our Poppy dress, in hot pink, for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, pictured next to His Majesty The King," the Instagram carousel was captioned, showing Lindsay and Peter posing together at the show.

According to Tatler, Peter connected with Lindsay after he and Autumn divorced in 2021 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple announced their separation in February 2020 and finalized the split in June 2021.

Lindsay Wallace and Peter Phillips
Lindsay Wallace/Instagram

"Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost," they said in a statement at the time. "Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions."

"Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives," they added.

Lindsay, the daughter of an oil tycoon, was also previously married and has two children, Tatler said. According to the outlet, Zara made the introduction between her brother and her former Gordonstoun School classmate.

Lindsay Wallace and Peter Phillips
Lindsay Wallace/Instagram

A year after his divorce was made official, Peter (who is not a working royal and runs a sports management company) and Lindsay made their public debut as a couple at the Epsom Derby, animatedly watching the horse race from the royal box with Princess Anne. That evening, they stepped out together again for the Platinum Party at the Palace concert and also attended the Platinum Pageant the following day.

Lindsay Wallace and Peter Phillips watch the racing from the royal box as they attend The Epsom Derby at Epsom Racecourse on June 4, 2022 in Epsom, England.
Lindsay Wallace and Peter Phillips. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Peter has also reportedly brought his girlfriend into the fold for more private family events. Lindsay reportedly joined her boyfriend at the joint christening of Lucas Tindall (Zara's son with husband Mike Tindall) and August Brooksbank (Princess Eugenie's son with husband Jack Brooksbank) in November 2021 and met Queen Elizabeth following a shooting party at Windsor Castle not long after, The Sun said.

