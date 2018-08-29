Lin-Manuel Miranda Says It's 'Surreal' to Watch Hamilton with Prince Harry (It Mocks His Ancestor!)

Hamilton has its fair share of celebrity fans, but none quite as prominent as Prince Harry — especially because his sixth great-grandfather is featured in the show!

Harry and Meghan Markle attended a special West End performance of the smash musical to raise funds for one of Harry’s longtime charities, Sentebale, which he set up alongside his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

While inside London’s Victoria Palace Theatre, the newlyweds met with Hamilton creator and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife Vanessa Nadal along with Sentebale chief executive Cathy Ferrier and chairman Johnny Hornby.

Prince Harry congratulated Miranda on bringing the hit musical to London and holding the event for Sentebale.

“It means so much to us and it’s going to be a fun night,” the 33-year-old royal said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock

Harry also admitted that his bride warned him about the hilariously villainous role of King George III in the show.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” he shared. “She told me.”

Having seen Hamilton on both sides of the Atlantic — before deleting her Instagram account, the former Suits star shared a photo with pal Priyanka Chopra in New York City posing with the Playbill in hand — Meghan asked if Miranda had noticed the difference in audiences’ reaction.

“Have you seen it yet in London? Because I found it so amazing to watch how that plays versus here and the response is so different,” Meghan said. “But everyone loves it.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock

Miranda told reporters that it’ll be “fun and surreal” to see the show with the royal.

“You don’t get that every day,” the Tony winner, 38, said. “You get heads of state, we’ve had some popular folks come see our show, but you don’t often get a direct descendant of one of your main characters.”

Miranda added that it was a “huge honor” to hear that Harry and Meghan were fans of the show.

Meghan, 37, and Harry privately met Sentebale supporters before taking their seats to watch the show — appropriately in the middle of the theatre’s royal circle.

As well as seeing the show, the trio are set to meet the cast and crew.

Meghan wore a black tuxedo mini dress by Judith & Charles which hit above the knee for the event. She paired the chic outfit with heels and had her hair swept into her signature style: a low bun.

The outing marks the beginning of a busy back-to-work phase for the couple following summer break. On September 4, Meghan will join Harry for the annual awards night for his charity WellChild. The charity works on behalf of seriously ill children and their families and caretakers.