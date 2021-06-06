Kate Middleton Reacts to Niece Lilibet Diana's Birth: 'I Can't Wait to Meet Her'
Kate and Prince William previously said they were "delighted" by the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter
Inside Meghan Markle's Ultra-Private Birth Plan: 'They Could Enjoy the Birth in Peace,' Says Source
“Meghan and Harry are both very thankful for how smoothly things went,” a source tells PEOPLE
Baby Lilibet's Name Carries a 'Great Weight,' Says Royal Historian: 'It Is Intriguing'
Despite the rich legacy of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, both in name and heritage, "this little American girl is being brought up free of old-fashioned tradition," royal historian Robert Lacey tells PEOPLE
Baby Lilibet's Name Proves 'Remarkable Bond Between Harry and His Grandmother,' Says Royal Historian
Queen Elizabeth “was a sort of stepmother for both Harry and William” after the 1997 death of their mother, Princess Diana, Robert Lacey tells PEOPLE
Princess Diana's Astrologer Reveals What's in the Stars for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet
Baby Lili's Gemini star sign influences relationships with Taurean brother Archie and Queen Elizabeth: "Perhaps Lilibet will make the Queen smile" like late husband Prince Philip did, says Debbie Frank
Baby Lilibet and Archie Will Inherit 'Princess' and 'Prince' Titles When Charles Becomes King
Under current guidelines, great-grandchildren of the monarch are not princes or princesses