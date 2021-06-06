Lilibet Diana

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is the second child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She is sister to the couple’s first child, Archie, and the 11th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth. Lilibet Diana's name pays tribute to the Queen's childhood nickname and Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton Reacts to Niece Lilibet Diana's Birth: 'I Can't Wait to Meet Her'

Kate and Prince William previously said they were "delighted" by the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter
Inside Meghan Markle's Ultra-Private Birth Plan: 'They Could Enjoy the Birth in Peace,' Says Source

“Meghan and Harry are both very thankful for how smoothly things went,” a source tells PEOPLE
Baby Lilibet's Name Carries a 'Great Weight,' Says Royal Historian: 'It Is Intriguing'

Despite the rich legacy of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, both in name and heritage, "this little American girl is being brought up free of old-fashioned tradition," royal historian Robert Lacey tells PEOPLE
Baby Lilibet's Name Proves 'Remarkable Bond Between Harry and His Grandmother,' Says Royal Historian

Queen Elizabeth “was a sort of stepmother for both Harry and William” after the 1997 death of their mother, Princess Diana, Robert Lacey tells PEOPLE
Princess Diana's Astrologer Reveals What's in the Stars for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet

Baby Lili's Gemini star sign influences relationships with Taurean brother Archie and Queen Elizabeth: "Perhaps Lilibet will make the Queen smile" like late husband Prince Philip did, says Debbie Frank
Baby Lilibet and Archie Will Inherit 'Princess' and 'Prince' Titles When Charles Becomes King

Under current guidelines, great-grandchildren of the monarch are not princes or princesses
Queen Elizabeth Was 'Supportive' of Prince Harry Using Lilibet Name for Daughter: Couple's Spokesperson

During a conversation with the Queen, Harry "shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor," a spokesperson for the couple tells PEOPLE
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie 'Is Very Happy to Have a Little Sister'

"They prepared Archie by talking a lot about the baby," a source tells PEOPLE
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Introduced Baby Lilibet to Queen in Video Call: 'They Couldn't Wait'

Meghan Markle Included Daughter Lili in Her New Children's Book! See the Sweet Nod

Meghan Markle Dedicates Book to Prince Harry and Archie, 'Who Make My Heart Go Pump-Pump'

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Complete Family of 4': 'It's Their Time to Be in the Moment,' Says Friend

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Complete Family of 4': 'It's Their Time to Be in the Moment'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Encourage Supporters to Welcome Baby Lili by Empowering Women's Groups

As they take their parental leave to care for baby Lilibet Diana, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that well-wishers learn and donate to four organizations in lieu of gifts

Princess Eugenie's Message to 'Dear Cousins' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Lili's Birth

Royals // June 06, 2021
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Delighted' About Birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lili

Royals // June 06, 2021
Prince Harry Hinted He Liked the Name 'Lili' Two Years Ago!

Royals // June 06, 2021
The Queen and Royal Family Congratulate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Daughter's Arrival

Royals // June 06, 2021
Where Does Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lili Fall in the Line of Succession?

Royals // June 06, 2021
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Speak Out After Baby Lili's Birth: She's 'More Than We Ever Imagined'

Royals // June 06, 2021
The Sweet Story Behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Girl's Name

Royals // June 06, 2021
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Welcome Baby Girl — Named for Both the Queen and Princess Diana!

Royals // June 06, 2021
