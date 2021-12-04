The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "very chilled" daughter is 6 months old!

Lilibet Diana Is 6 Months! Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter

It's been six months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, and while they have yet to share a photo of their newest addition, they have revealed plenty of sweet details about baby Lili.

Here's everything we know about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born on June 4.

1. She's very "chill."

While bonding with fellow dad Ed Sheeran during a private garden party in July, Harry said that being a father of two is "definitely a juggle."

Speaking to another guest, Harry revealed that Lili was "very chilled."

"We've been lucky so far," he said. "She's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy."

2. She recently hit a new milestone.

During a surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November, Meghan revealed that "Lili's now teething" before the camera panned to Meghan with her hands by her mouth, joking, "Anything to relieve that."

"Tequila, anything," the talk show host suggested.

Teasing her family's relationship with DeGeneres, Meghan said with a smile, "That's Auntie Ellen for you."

Meghan Markle on Ellen Meghan Markle | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

3. She wore an adorable costume for her first Halloween.

Meghan said her daughter went as a skunk "like Flower from Bambi." Big brother Archie was a dinosaur, but the 2-year-old only wore it for "about five minutes" Meghan said.

"We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all," she said on Ellen with a laugh.

4. She's had an audience with the Queen.

Not long after Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4, she had a very important meeting on the books — the introduction to her namesake, Queen Elizabeth. Lili met her great-grandmother the Queen via a video call.

According to a source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived" as soon as they returned home from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, not far from the family's home in Montecito, California.

5. She's in line to the British throne.

Lilibet is eighth in line to the throne, which puts her one place behind her big brother, Archie, 2, and two behind Prince Harry, who is currently sixth in line to Queen Elizabeth's throne.

The legal basis for the line of succession dates back to the 17th century and the reign of William III (otherwise known as William of Orange). It was most recently amended in 2013 to end the system of male primogeniture, which automatically placed male heirs above their sisters in the line of succession.

6. Her name holds several special meanings.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose Lilibet for their daughter as a tribute to several members of their family.

The moniker was lovingly used by Queen Elizabeth's father King George VI. It was a pet name used by other family members, most notably her late husband Prince Philip, and it is thought her elderly cousins like Princess Alexandra still use the name.

In addition to paying tribute to Harry's grandmother the Queen, Lilibet — who the couple will call "Lili" — has a poignant middle name in honor of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

When Harry and Meghan announced the happy news of their daughter's arrival, the pair explained in a statement, "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

The name Lili also serves as a loving nod to Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, who gave Meghan the childhood nickname "Flower."

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit One World Observatory Meghan Markle prince harry Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

7. She made a cameo in Meghan's children's book.

Both Archie and Lili are featured in Meghan's children's book, The Bench. The book's final illustration appears to be inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives in California, with Harry sitting on the bench feeding chickens with Archie. A woman wearing a sun hat, representing Meghan, stands in a garden with baby Lili in a sling.

"I wrote this originally just as a poem for my husband on Father's Day and it was about my observation of him and him being a dad, which is the most beautiful thing to watch," Meghan told DeGeneres.

8. She's always close to her mom's heart.

Meghan wore two delicate constellation necklaces in honor of her children's star signs in August. The duchess layered a gold Taurus constellation for Archie's zodiac sign with a Gemini symbol for Lili while announcing her 40x40 initiative on her 40th birthday.

9. She's a California girl — just like mom.

Unlike her brother Archie, who was born in the U.K., baby Lili is American born. While Meghan was born in Los Angeles, Lili was born in nearby Santa Barbara.

Regardless of where baby Lili was born, since Los Angeles-born-and-raised Meghan is an American citizen born and Prince Harry is a British citizen, their children are entitled to obtain both U.S. and U.K. citizenship.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor 1st birthday Meghan Markle and Archie | Credit: The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

10. Lili "completes" Meghan and Harry's family.

The proud parents have said that their daughter Lili "completes" their family alongside 2-year-old Archie Harrison.

"They are so happy," a close friend told PEOPLE. "This baby solidifies that they are creating roots here in the States."

And Archie is loving his role as big brother already.