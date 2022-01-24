Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter will turn 1 year old on June 4

Lilibet Diana's First Birthday Falls on Important Date for the Queen

Lili, as the couple calls their second child, will turn 1 on June 4, 2022 — the same weekend that the U.K. will hold festivities celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

June 2 marks the anniversary of the Queen's 1953 coronation at Westminster Abbey. She ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25 years old, following the sudden death of her father, King George VI — but her coronation was postponed until 16 months later to allow for a mourning period.

Buckingham Palace announced a weekend of celebrations (and an extended bank holiday!) for this year, spanning from June 2 until June 5.

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2021 holiday card | Credit: Alexi Lubomirski

On Lili's birthday, the Queen plans to attend the Derby at Epsom Downs as well as the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace, a concert featuring some of the world's biggest entertainers that will be broadcast live from Buckingham Palace.

Other events that weekend will include Trooping the Colour (the annual public festivities for the Queen's birthday), the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Queen has not yet met baby Lili (whose name was inspired by the monarch's childhood nickname) in person. Lili was born in California after Prince Harry and Meghan relocated to the U.S. after stepping back as senior working members of the royal family. A source previously told PEOPLE that the Queen met the baby girl via video call shortly after her birth.

Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, "were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived," the source said.

The Queen and Prince Philip memorably met the couple's son Archie, now 2, at Windsor following his world debut in May 2019.

It's unclear if Prince Harry and his family will come to the U.K. for the Jubilee celebrations.

It emerged earlier this month that Prince Harry is seeking a judicial review against a Home Office decision preventing him from personally funding police protection for himself and his family while in the U.K.

Since stepping back from their roles as working members of the royal family in 2020, Harry and Meghan lost their taxpayer-funded police protection. The Duke of Sussex first offered to personally pay for U.K. security for himself and his family in January of that year during a visit to Sandringham, per the statement.

Though that offer was rejected, Harry's spokesperson said he remains willing to cover the cost of security, "as not to impose on the British taxpayer."