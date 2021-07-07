Baby Lili's birth certificate shows that she was born on June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Meghan Markle Didn't Use Her Royal Title on Lilibet Diana's Birth Certificate — But Prince Harry Did

The birth certificate for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet Diana, has been revealed — and the parents opted for different names than what they used on son Archie's.

Lili's birth certificate, obtained by PEOPLE Tuesday, shows that she was born on June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital not far from Meghan and Prince Harry's Montecito, Calif. home.

Prince Harry's first name is listed as "The Duke of Sussex," with "His Royal Highness" as his last name. Meanwhile, Meghan opted not to use her royal titles, listing her full name Rachel Meghan Markle.

Archie's birth certificate was made public 11 days after his birth in May 2019. On their son's birth certificate, Harry's name was listed as "His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex" while Meghan was "Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex."

Their occupations on Archie's certificate were listed as "Prince" and "Princess of the United Kingdom," although Meghan does not have a princess title. On the Californian birth certificate, parents' occupations are not included.

As part of the couple's agreement with Queen Elizabeth last year, it was announced that Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, would retain their His/Her Highness titles but no longer use them.

Although they are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple have commonly styled themselves as simply "Harry and Meghan" since they stepped down from their royal roles.

When Prince Charles becomes king, Archie and Lili will automatically inherit prince and princess titles as grandchildren of the monarch. Royal historian Robert Lacey told PEOPLE in this week's issue that he believes Charles will defer to tradition.

"I don't think he will make the unpopular and hostile move of removing the royal status of his grandchildren," said Lacey, who recently added chapters to his book Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult.

Meghan and Harry shared a personal message on their Archewell website to announce their second child's arrival earlier this month.