Lili Wears Sweet Hand-Me-Down from Big Brother Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix Show

Lilibet Diana was spotted sporting an adorable accessory that Archie wore during the family's time in Canada

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 10:49 AM
Archie and Prince Harry. SUSSEX ROYALS; Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary Credit: Netflix
Photo: SUSSEX ROYALS; Netflix

Something looks familiar about Lilibet Diana's pom-pom hat!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave an unprecedented glimpse into their personal lives with volume one of Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's story wouldn't be complete without their two children — son Archie, 3 ½, and daughter Lilibet, 1 ½ — who make adorable cameos throughout the three episodes.

In one home video, Meghan feeds the family's chickens in their Montecito, California backyard, with Lili strapped to her chest in a baby carrier. Keeping warm, Lili wore a gray beanie with two pom-poms. Royal fans may recognize the hat as identical to the one Archie sported in for a picture with Prince Harry, released on the now-defunct @SussexRoyal Instagram account on New Year's Eve in 2019. Archie, then 8 months, looked darling in the lakefront shot with Prince Harry, who stayed warm in a navy beanie.

Archie's cozy cap was made by Make Give Live, a New Zealand-based community crafting company, and his Cocobear hat gave back to a good cause. At the end of 2020, the brand revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex contacted them ahead of Christmas to "order 100 beanies to donate to Archie's Kiwi friends (children in need in NZ)." Thanks to the company's "buy one, give one" model, 200 cozy hats were distributed to families in need.

"They said that they wanted to help our members continue to enjoy making, connecting and supporting each other which has never been as important as now," Make Give Live wrote on Instagram.

Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix
Netflix/Youtube

In the latest trailer for volume two of Harry & Meghan, which premieres on Netflix Thursday, the California couple shared a new family photo with their young children. In the black-and-white snap, the couple walked away from the camera, each carrying one of their kids — Lili riding on Prince Harry's shoulders, while Meghan carried Archie in her arms.

Another photo in the trailer appears to have been taken on the same day — Meghan sat on a kitchen counter across from Prince Harry, both appearing to wear the same outfits.

The trailer ends with Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, enjoying life in Montecito, where they moved in 2020 after stepping back as working members of the royal family.

"In order for us to be able to move to the next chapter, you've got to finish the first chapter," said Harry as scenes played of the couple enjoying the beach and playing with their kids outdoors.

"It gave us a chance to create that home we had always wanted," Meghan added.

Volume one of Harry & Meghan debuted last Thursday, taking viewers into the couple's love story and historic decision to step back as senior working royals. Prince Harry and Meghan shared over 15 hours of video footage and a trove of private photos to complete the six-hour documentary for Netflix, which reaches over 220 million subscribers worldwide.

Volume two, premiering on Dec. 15, is expected to address their rift with the royal family and life in the United States.

