Like Father, Like Son! See How Prince Louis Matched His Dad Prince William

Two-year-old Prince Louis is already taking style cues from dad Prince William!

In honor of William and Kate Middleton‘s youngest son’s second birthday on Thursday, Kensington Palace released a series of adorable new photos of Louis on the eve of the prince’s birthday. The photos show Louis (with his hair side-swept!) wearing a navy gingham button-down — almost identical to the shirt Prince William, 37, wore during his Australia tour six years ago.

During William and Kate’s royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014, the royal parents, who also brought along a then 9-month-old Prince George, stopped by the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, where they saw the Bilby Exhibit to meet George the Bilby, named after the royal prince himself!

Image zoom Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George in Australia Samir Hussein/WireImage

Image zoom Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George in Australia Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Louis’ photos also show him with his hands covered in bright paint as he does some artwork — depicting his own rendition of the rainbow that signifies support for the U.K.’s National Health Service workers currently fighting coronavirus.

Like millions of children across the U.K., the young royal has been showcasing his artistic skills by making rainbow-colored paintings in support of NHS workers. One of the photos released showed off Louis’ handprint, which he made as part of a stay-at-home art activity alongside his siblings, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 5 next month.

Image zoom Prince Louis The Duchess of Cambridge

Image zoom The Duchess of Cambridge

On Thursday, Kate and William’s joint Instagram Kensington Royal account uploaded a playful post depicting the popular social media trend of “Instagram vs. Reality” with Prince Louis looking picture perfect in one slide and Louis’s face and lips covered in bright paint in the next.

“Instagram vs Reality,” they captioned the moment. With that came a note of thanks for those who sent well-wishes to the young royal.

“Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday!” read the caption. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April.”

Image zoom Prince Louis The Duchess of Cambridge

And the one behind the camera is none other than Prince Louis’ mom Kate, who typically takes the photos that are shared publicly of her kids, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis. From birthday portraits to first day of school photos, Kate has been documenting all of her family’s big moments.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Kensington Palace

As a keen photographer, Kate, who has previously dubbed herself an “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” is something of an art buff: she studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, where she met Prince William. Photography was also the focus of her thesis in school — and she recently used her skills to photograph Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren in January.

Last summer, the royal joined a photography workshop to learn more about how the skill can help young people develop confidence and self-expression. It was also a special moment, seeing that Queen Elizabeth passed the patronage of the Royal Photographic Society onto Kate after she held the role for 67 years.