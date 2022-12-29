Lena Tindall Adorably Sports Cousin Isla's Old Coat on Christmas — Spot the Other Royal Rewear!

The classic red coat has been passed between Princess Anne's granddaughters

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on December 29, 2022 05:05 PM
Isla Phillips, Lena Tindal
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Hand-me-downs are always in style for children of the British royal family!

Resuming tradition after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, members of the royal family walked to and from church at Sandringham on Christmas. While all eyes were on King Charles III, who led the charge during the family's first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Louis, 4, who adorably made his first appearance at the morning march, another notable moment went unspoken.

Like Louis, Zara Tindall's daughter Lena, also 4, attended her first holiday service at St. Mary Magdalene, walking in with her mom and dad Mike Tindall. Lena adorably wore a red dress coat with gold buttons that looked familiar, not only because it's a classic.

mike tindall zara tindall royal christmas 2022
Mike, Lena and Zara Tindall. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

In 2017, Lena's elder cousin Isla Phillips, then 5, first wore the festive red coat for the annual Sandringham Christmas stroll. Isla, now 11, and her sister Savannah, 12, are the daughters of Zara's brother Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn Kelly, and first cousins with Mike and Zara's three kids — Mia, 8, Lena, and Lucas, 1.

Autumn Phillips, Isla Phillips, Peter Philips and Savannah Phillips attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England.
Chris Jackson/Getty

In a cute cousin moment, Lena left church holding hands with Savannah, who also sported a royal rewear. The preteen was pictured in a military-inspired green dress coat, which she evidently borrowed from her mom's closet! Autumn, 44, was photographed in the coat at the Cheltenham Racecourse in 2015, styling it with a plaid scarf and black purse.

Phillips, Tindall
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Autumn wasn't at Sandringham; after 12 years of marriage, she and Peter, who is Princess Anne's son, separated in February 2020 and divorced in June 2021.

"Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost," the former couple said in a joint statement at the time. "Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions."

"Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives," they added.

Peter, a sports marketing consultant, met Autumn, a management consultant, in 2003 in her hometown of Montreal, Canada at the Formula One Grand Prix. They wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2008.

Autumn Phillips, Peter Phillips, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019 in London, England
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The last public royal event the pair attended together was the 2019 Braemar Highland Games in Scotland alongside Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles.

Autumn planned to continue living in England "to bring up their two children" despite the split, PEOPLE reported at the time.

