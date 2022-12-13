'Last Hawaiian Princess' Abigail Kāwananakoa Dead at 96: 'Remembered for Her Love of Hawaii'

Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kāwananakoa died peacefully on Sunday night at her Nu'uanu home with her wife Veronica by her side, according to a release from the Iolani Palace in Honolulu

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 13, 2022 07:12 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jennifer Sinco Kelleher/AP/Shutterstock (10456742c) Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse, on . A judge says Kawananakoa, 93, doesn't need a guardian to take care of her but he's ordering a hearing to determine whether she needs a conservator to manage her $215 million trust. Her wealth has been tied up in a legal battle since she suffered a stroke in 2017 Last Hawaiian Princess, Honolulu, USA - 25 Oct 2019
Photo: Jennifer Sinco Kelleher/AP/Shutterstock

Hawaii is mourning the death of Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kāwananakoa, a renowned philanthropist and one of the last descendants of its monarchy. She was 96.

Kāwananakoa died peacefully on Sunday night at her Nu'uanu home with her wife Veronica by her side, according to a release from the Iolani Palace in Honolulu.

"Abigail will be remembered for her love of Hawai'i and its people," Veronica said in a statement. "I will miss her with all of my heart."

Kāwananakoa was a member of the royal house of Kāwananakoa, which held close ties to the island nation's last two reigning monarchs, King Kalākaua and Queen Liliu'okulani. While she held no formal title she was a living reminder of the monarchy and a symbol of Hawaiian national identity.

She was also one of Hawaii's largest landowners, reported the Associated Press.

UA HALA IA PUA ALI‘I KĀWANANAKOA DESCENDANT OF HAWAIIAN ROYALTY PASSES
Courtesy Becker Communications

Born on April 23, 1926, as the only daughter and child of Princess Lydia Kamaka'eha Liliu'okulani Kawānanakoa Morris and William Jeremiah Ellerbrock, Kāwananakoa was adopted at the age of 5 by her maternal grandmother, Her Royal Highness Abigail Wahiika'ahu'ula Campbell Kawānanakoa.

Throughout her life, she gave generously to many causes, including the restoration and preservation of the Iolani Palace, which now serves as a museum, added the palace release.

The princess also strongly supported the revival of the Hawaiian language through her multiple foundations, provided education scholarships for children and helped pay the medical bills of those in need, it added. Prior to her death, she established three foundations in her name so her philanthropy could continue after her.

"Jaime and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa," Hawaii Gov. Josh Green posted on Facebook. "Abigail bore the weight of her position with dignity and humility, enriched the lives of everyone she touched, and like so many Aliʻi who came before her, she has left a legacy dedicated to her people in perpetuity. Hawaiʻi mourns this great loss, and our aloha and heartfelt condolences go out to her entire ʻohana and all who had the privilege of knowing Princess Abigail Kawānanakoa."

Green ordered U.S. flags and the Hawaii state flag to be flown half-staff until Sunday.

