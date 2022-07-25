Queen and Prince Philip's Relative Lady Tatiana Mountbatten Ties the Knot: See Her Wedding Dress!
Congratulations are in order for a relative of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip!
Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, the daughter of Prince Philip's first cousin the Marquess of Milford Haven, wed Alexander Dru at Winchester Chapel in the U.K. over the weekend.
The bride wore a traditional white dress by British designer Suzanne Neville for the ceremony, opting for a cap-sleeved gown with a dramatic V-neck down the back. The dress featured beading detail around the waist and a dramatic train using with embroidery from her mother's wedding gown, according to the Daily Mail.
But the statement piece was a tulle veil accentuating her glamorous updo that reached down to the floor in the back and covered the bride's face. Lady Tatiana picked up the veil to flash a smile before entering the church.
Cressida Bonas, an actress and model who previously dated Prince Harry, was among the guests at the sunny nuptials. She wore a pink pleated skirt with a matching floral headband, along with a white top and black blazer.
Lady Tatiana and Alick, as her new husband is known, shared the happy news of their engagement on Instagram in January. Alick appeared to have popped the question during a ski trip in Verbier, Switzerland, with the pair posing on top of a snowy mountain in heavy jackets.
Tatiana captioned the smiling snaps with a simple engagement ring emoji.
Like Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Lady Tatiana is a descendant of Queen Victoria.
In addition to their heritage, Lady Tatiana shares a passion with Britain's Queen: horseback riding. Lady Tatiana's Instagram page is filled with photos of her equestrian pursuits, including a recent horseback safari in Kenya.
She also works as a psychotherapist, according to her Instagram bio.