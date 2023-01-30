Lady Susan Hussey Steps Out Alongside Royal Family Following Racist Incident at Palace

Lady Susan Hussey was seen alongside members of the royal family for the first time since resigning from her palace aide position following a racist incident at Buckingham Palace this fall.

The longtime lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth was pictured walking to and from church service at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham on Sunday, a service that King Charles and Princess Anne also attended.

The church is the royal family's go-to during stays at Sandringham House, the late Queen's beloved country retreat in Norfolk.

Though Lady Susan's latest appearance signifies that she remains within the royal fold, she is no longer a member of King Charles' team.

In November 2022, Prince William's godmother left her Lady of the Household position after domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani accused her of asking racially-loaded questions at a Buckingham Palace reception to combat violence against women. The event was hosted by Queen Camilla, and Fulani attended on behalf of Sistah Space, a support group for African and Caribbean women affected by abuse.

"Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge," Fulani wrote in a now-viral Twitter post. The activist said that "Lady SH" asked her questions like "What nationality are you?" "Where do you really come from?" "Where do your people come from?" and "What part of Africa are you from?"

The same day, Buckingham Palace responded with a statement saying that the member of the royal household involved had resigned and apologized after "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments" were made. Courtiers also confirmed an investigation was launched into the incident.

"In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made," the palace said in a statement. "We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect," it continued. "All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

Two weeks later, the palace announced that Lady Susan Hussey met with Fulani "to address the incident that took place at a Palace reception last month."

"At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani," courtiers said in a statement, releasing a photo of the women sitting together. "Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area."

"Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended," it added.

Acknowledging the attention around the incident, the statement continued, "Both Ms Fulani and Lady Susan ask now that they be left in peace to rebuild their lives in the wake of an immensely distressing period for them both. They hope that their example shows a path to resolution can be found with kindness, co-operation and the condemnation of discrimination wherever it takes root."

The palace added that the royal households are continuing "their focus on inclusion and diversity, with an enhanced programme of work which will extend knowledge and training programmes, examining what can be learnt from Sistah Space, and ensuring these reach all members of their communities."

King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as other members of the royal family, have been "kept fully informed" of the incident and "are pleased that both parties have reached this welcome outcome," courtiers concluded.