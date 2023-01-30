Lady Susan Hussey Steps Out Alongside Royal Family Following Racist Incident at Palace

Lady Susan Hussey previously apologized to activist Ngozi Fulani following a racist incident at a Buckingham Palace reception last year

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 01:19 PM
Lady Susan Hussey; King Charles III and the Princess Royal arrive to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church
Photo: Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock; Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Lady Susan Hussey was seen alongside members of the royal family for the first time since resigning from her palace aide position following a racist incident at Buckingham Palace this fall.

The longtime lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth was pictured walking to and from church service at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham on Sunday, a service that King Charles and Princess Anne also attended.

The church is the royal family's go-to during stays at Sandringham House, the late Queen's beloved country retreat in Norfolk.

Though Lady Susan's latest appearance signifies that she remains within the royal fold, she is no longer a member of King Charles' team.

King Charles III and the Princess Royal arrive to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham
Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

In November 2022, Prince William's godmother left her Lady of the Household position after domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani accused her of asking racially-loaded questions at a Buckingham Palace reception to combat violence against women. The event was hosted by Queen Camilla, and Fulani attended on behalf of Sistah Space, a support group for African and Caribbean women affected by abuse.

"Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge," Fulani wrote in a now-viral Twitter post. The activist said that "Lady SH" asked her questions like "What nationality are you?" "Where do you really come from?" "Where do your people come from?" and "What part of Africa are you from?"

The same day, Buckingham Palace responded with a statement saying that the member of the royal household involved had resigned and apologized after "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments" were made. Courtiers also confirmed an investigation was launched into the incident.

"In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made," the palace said in a statement. "We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

Sophie, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Camilla Queen Consort, Queen Rania, Danish Crown Princess Mary, the first lady of Sierra Leone Fatima Maada Bio, and the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska pose for a photograph during a reception to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, in Buckingham Palace
Left to right: Sophie Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Camilla, Queen Rania of Jordan, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Sierra Leone's First Lady Fatima Maada Bio, and Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska. Kin Cheung/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect," it continued. "All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

Two weeks later, the palace announced that Lady Susan Hussey met with Fulani "to address the incident that took place at a Palace reception last month."

"At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani," courtiers said in a statement, releasing a photo of the women sitting together. "Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area."

"Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended," it added.

Lady Susan Hussey, Ngozi Fulani
Royal Communications via Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Acknowledging the attention around the incident, the statement continued, "Both Ms Fulani and Lady Susan ask now that they be left in peace to rebuild their lives in the wake of an immensely distressing period for them both. They hope that their example shows a path to resolution can be found with kindness, co-operation and the condemnation of discrimination wherever it takes root."

The palace added that the royal households are continuing "their focus on inclusion and diversity, with an enhanced programme of work which will extend knowledge and training programmes, examining what can be learnt from Sistah Space, and ensuring these reach all members of their communities."

King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as other members of the royal family, have been "kept fully informed" of the incident and "are pleased that both parties have reached this welcome outcome," courtiers concluded.

Related Articles
Lady Susan Hussey, Ngozi Fulani
Queen Elizabeth's Lady-in-Waiting Issues Apology Following Racist Incident at Palace Event
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
Senior Member of King Charles' Team Resigns Following Racism Allegations at Palace Event
kate middleton, prince william
Prince William and Kate's Office Responds to Racist Incident at Buckingham Palace: 'Unacceptable'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry Denies He and Meghan Markle Accused the Royal Family of Racism in Oprah Interview
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry Says 'None of Us Are Immune' to Effects of Systemic Racism: 'I Had So Much to Learn'
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort leave after visiting Bolton Town Hall
King Charles and Queen Camilla Step Out for First Joint Public Duty Since Prince Harry's 'Spare'
(FILES) In this file undated handout photo taken at an undisclosed location and released on August 9, 2021 by the United States District Couty for the Southern District of New York shows (L-R) Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell posing for a photo. - Disgraced former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed in a jailhouse interview with a UK broadcaster that a decades-old photograph of Prince Andrew with his arm around his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre's waist and Maxwell standing next to them -- said to have been taken in London in 2001 -- is "fake". Maxwell, is imprisoned in a Florida penitentiary after her conviction and 20-year sentence for helping late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls. (Photo by Handout / US District Court - Southern District of New York (SDNY) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/US District Court - Southern Dis/AFP via Getty Images)
Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Infamous Picture of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Is 'Fake'
Jeremy Clarkson Says He Apologized to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Sun Article: 'I Really Am Sorry'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slam Jeremy Clarkson's Public Apology for Offensive Article
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: (NO UK Sales For 28 Days Post Create Date) Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Roca, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people between the ages of 16-24 years old at the centre of urban violence on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
How Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Got on with the Job' Despite Hiccups During Boston Trip
Members of The Royal Family attending a lunch a Windsor Castle
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle
Sophie, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Camilla Queen Consort, Queen Rania, Danish Crown Princess Mary, the first lady of Sierra Leone Fatima Maada Bio, and the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska pose for a photograph during a reception to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, in Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla Hosts Royal Women from Around the World at Special Buckingham Palace Reception
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010. (
Kate Middleton Wears Her First Tiara in Nearly 3 Years for Buckingham Palace Banquet — See the Pics!
EXCLUSIVE: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, seen here for the first time since the release of 'SPARE' as she returns to Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton Seen for First Time Since Release of Prince Harry's Memoir
Queen Elizabeth II (Centre Foreground) and Prince Philip (Right Foreground) are joined at Clarence House in London by Prince Charles, (Left Foreground) Prince Edward, (Right Background) Princess Anne (Centre Background) and Prince Andrew (Left Background) on the occasion of a dinner hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall to mark the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of The Queen and The Duke, 18 November 2007
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 4 Children
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline