Lady Sarah Chatto Wears Her Wedding Earrings (Inherited from Mom Princess Margaret!) to Royal Ascot
Lady Sarah Chatto stepped out for the second day of Royal Ascot in a special pair of earrings.
Lady Sarah, the 58-year-old daughter of the late Princess Margaret and a niece to Queen Elizabeth, attended the horse racing event on Wednesday. She accessorized her pink ensemble with a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that are especially meaningful to her — not only did Lady Sarah inherit the jewels from her mother, but she also chose to wear them at her 1994 wedding to Daniel Chatto.
The earrings came into the royal family's possession when Dame Margaret Greville, having no children of her own, left her entire jewelry collection to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother upon her death in 1942. Among the pieces in the collection was the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara that Princess Eugenie wore at her 2018 wedding and the Greville Tiara, a go-to for Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Princess Margaret wore the diamond and pearl earrings on multiple occasions, and now they seem to be a favorite of Lady Sarah's. In fact, this wasn't the first time that Lady Sarah has worn the earrings to Royal Ascot. She also wore the jewels to the annual event in 2014.
In addition to wearing them at her own nuptials, Lady Sarah opted to wear the earrings at the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In addition to their familial ties, Lady Sarah is one of Prince Harry's godmothers.
Earlier this month, Lady Sarah sat next to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a service of thanksgiving marking Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Upon her birth, Lady Sarah was seventh in the line of succession to the throne, but she's now moved down to the 28th spot. Sarah works as an artist and is a regular at royal family gatherings such as Easter Sunday mass and royal weddings.
Although she remains mostly out of the spotlight, her two sons — Samuel, 25, and Arthur Chatto, 23 — have captured the attention of royal watchers on Instagram for their good looks. Sam is an artist, taking after his mom, while Arthur worked as a personal trainer before joining the Royal Marines.