Lady Sarah Chatto Wears Her Wedding Earrings (Inherited from Mom Princess Margaret!) to Royal Ascot

Lady Sarah also wore the pearl and diamond earrings to another royal wedding

Lady Sarah Chatto stepped out for the second day of Royal Ascot in a special pair of earrings.

Lady Sarah, the 58-year-old daughter of the late Princess Margaret and a niece to Queen Elizabeth, attended the horse racing event on Wednesday. She accessorized her pink ensemble with a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that are especially meaningful to her — not only did Lady Sarah inherit the jewels from her mother, but she also chose to wear them at her 1994 wedding to Daniel Chatto.

The earrings came into the royal family's possession when Dame Margaret Greville, having no children of her own, left her entire jewelry collection to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother upon her death in 1942. Among the pieces in the collection was the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara that Princess Eugenie wore at her 2018 wedding and the Greville Tiara, a go-to for Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Bride Sarah Armstrong-Jones daughter of Britain's Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon with her groom Daniel Chatto after their wedding at St Stephen Walbrook in the City 14 July 1994. Many members of the British Royal Family attended the ceremony. Daniel and Sarah Chatto at their 1994 wedding | Credit: ADRIAN CLACK/AFP via Getty

Princess Margaret wore the diamond and pearl earrings on multiple occasions, and now they seem to be a favorite of Lady Sarah's. In fact, this wasn't the first time that Lady Sarah has worn the earrings to Royal Ascot. She also wore the jewels to the annual event in 2014.

In addition to wearing them at her own nuptials, Lady Sarah opted to wear the earrings at the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In addition to their familial ties, Lady Sarah is one of Prince Harry's godmothers.

Earlier this month, Lady Sarah sat next to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a service of thanksgiving marking Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Lady Sarah Chatto during the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Friday June 3, 2022. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty

Upon her birth, Lady Sarah was seventh in the line of succession to the throne, but she's now moved down to the 28th spot. Sarah works as an artist and is a regular at royal family gatherings such as Easter Sunday mass and royal weddings.

Lady Sarah Chatto attends the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. Lady Sarah Chatto at the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Max Mumby/Getty