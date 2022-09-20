Lady Louise Honors Grandmother Queen Elizabeth with Equestrian Necklace at Funeral

Lady Louise, the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, paid tribute to her grandmother's lifelong love of horses with the jewelry she wore to the late monarch's funeral on Monday

Published on September 20, 2022 12:41 PM
Britain's Lady Louise Windsor leaves St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Lady Louise Windsor. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Lady Louise Windsor wore a necklace reflecting one of her shared passions with her grandmother Queen Elizabeth at the monarch's funeral.

Louise — the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's youngest child, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex — wore two necklaces as she attended the Queen's funeral services on Monday, including one that was in the shape of a horse's head.

The jewelry is a clear nod to the Queen's lifelong love of horses, which started when she was just 4 years old after she was gifted a Shetland pony. Throughout her life, the monarch owned hundreds of horses, including numerous winning racehorses.

Lady Louise also shares a talent for equestrian sports. She has picked up carriage driving, also a favorite activity of her grandfather Prince Philip's before his death. At Prince Philip's 2021 funeral, Louise fittingly wore a brooch featuring a horse's head and a whip.

The Committal Service For Her Majesty <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
From left: Prince Edward; Sophie, Countess of Wessex; Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty

During the Queen's committal service on Monday following her state funeral, her beloved pony Carlton Lima Emma stood on the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch Queen Elizabeth's procession as her coffin made its final journey to St. George's Chapel.

The Queen's corgis, Sandy and Muick, also greeted the funeral procession at Windsor Castle ahead of the committal service.

RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth's Pony Emma Watches Late Monarch's Funeral Procession at Windsor Castle

The Queen's state funeral and committal service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor — both events of which Louise, Edward, 58, Sophie, 57, attended, along with the couple's younger child James, Viscount Severn, 14 — were followed by a private burial at King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George's Chapel, later that day.

Following the funeral at Westminster Abbey, a guest exclusively told PEOPLE that Louise's mother Sophie had remarkable resolve at the emotional service for her mother-in-law and has been a rock for her relatives as they mourn the Queen.

"The Countess of Wessex was incredible. I saw her putting her arm around three or four people," lawyer Pranav Bhanot told PEOPLE on Monday. "It felt like she was really the glue keeping everyone quite strong today."

"She really seemed to be the person keeping the family together," Bhanot explained. "There were a few bishops who started crying when they saw the Queen and she was kind of comforting them, even though she is the direct family member."

