Queen's Granddaughter Lady Louise Will Attend the University Where Prince William and Kate Fell in Love

The daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Sussex is planning to study English at St. Andrews University

Published on August 18, 2022 01:06 PM
Lady Louise
Lady Louise. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Lady Louise Windsor is heading off to university!

Buckingham Place announced Thursday that Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 18, will start at St. Andrews University in Scotland next month after receiving the results of her A Level exams. She plans to study English.

The school already counts members of the royal family along their alumni — it's where Lady Louise's cousin Prince William and Kate Middleton met as college students!

The royal couple, who married in 2011 and have three children, "definitely had chemistry" during their time at university, Laura Warshauer, a New Jersey native and St. Andrews student who lived in the same dorm as the pair, previously told PEOPLE.

"Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her," Warshauer added. "When we'd be sitting at lunch in the dining hall and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other. Looking back, there were all these small moments — certainly moments where I was like, 'Wow, this could really be something.'"

Middleton Family/Clarence House via Getty
Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2005. Middleton Family/Clarence House via Getty

Lady Louise, who was memorably a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate's wedding, is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. During an interview with the Sunday Times last year, Sophie said she "hoped" that Louise would attend university.

"I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever, so I think probably," Sophie, who is also mom to James, Viscount Severn, said.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor attend a National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queens reign at St Pauls Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on 6 February 1952.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Louise, who is currently 16th in the line of succession to the throne, is a regular at royal family events such as Trooping the Colour and their annual Christmas Day outing to church.

She's also accomplished in carriage driving, picking up a passion for the sport that was loved by her late grandfather, Prince Philip. Lady Louise apaid tribute to their shared love of the equestrian sport at his April 2021 funeral by wearing a brooch featuring a horse's head and a whip.

In May, Lady Louise rode in a carriage previously owned by her grandfather as part of the Windsor Horse Show's "A Gallop Through History" show.

lady louise
Lady Louise. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Sophie, who has also been seen carriage driving, has praised her daughter on her achievements in the sport.

"I trail in her wake, frankly," Sophie said in a 2020 interview. No, she is naturally so good at it, she really is. It's something that she has taken to very well."

