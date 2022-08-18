Queen's Granddaughter Lady Louise Will Attend the University Where Prince William and Kate Fell in Love

Lady Louise Windsor is heading off to university!

Buckingham Place announced Thursday that Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 18, will start at St. Andrews University in Scotland next month after receiving the results of her A Level exams. She plans to study English.

The school already counts members of the royal family along their alumni — it's where Lady Louise's cousin Prince William and Kate Middleton met as college students!

The royal couple, who married in 2011 and have three children, "definitely had chemistry" during their time at university, Laura Warshauer, a New Jersey native and St. Andrews student who lived in the same dorm as the pair, previously told PEOPLE.

"Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her," Warshauer added. "When we'd be sitting at lunch in the dining hall and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other. Looking back, there were all these small moments — certainly moments where I was like, 'Wow, this could really be something.'"

Lady Louise, who was memorably a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate's wedding, is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. During an interview with the Sunday Times last year, Sophie said she "hoped" that Louise would attend university.

"I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever, so I think probably," Sophie, who is also mom to James, Viscount Severn, said.

Louise, who is currently 16th in the line of succession to the throne, is a regular at royal family events such as Trooping the Colour and their annual Christmas Day outing to church.

She's also accomplished in carriage driving, picking up a passion for the sport that was loved by her late grandfather, Prince Philip. Lady Louise apaid tribute to their shared love of the equestrian sport at his April 2021 funeral by wearing a brooch featuring a horse's head and a whip.

In May, Lady Louise rode in a carriage previously owned by her grandfather as part of the Windsor Horse Show's "A Gallop Through History" show.

Sophie, who has also been seen carriage driving, has praised her daughter on her achievements in the sport.

"I trail in her wake, frankly," Sophie said in a 2020 interview. No, she is naturally so good at it, she really is. It's something that she has taken to very well."