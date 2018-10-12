Lady Louise, the Flower Girl from Will and Kate's Wedding, Is All Grown Up at Eugenie's Wedding!

Lady Louise, the flower girl from Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s wedding in 2011 — and the youngest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth — attended the nuptials of Princess Eugenie on Friday and helped shepherd the new generation of royals.

The 14 year old was photographed walking up the steps to St. George’s Chapel holding hands with her cousin Prince George, 5, ahead of the ceremony. For the occasion, she wore a Claudie Pierlot dress with Chloé pumps, a Beauchamp clutch and an Emily London hat.

The daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex memorably stood at her grandmother’s side in the 2016 royal family picture taken by Annie Leibovitz to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday. She’s also starting to take on official duties. Last year, she went on an official visit to Bristol Zoo with her parents and brother, James Viscount Severn. In 2015, her mother revealed that the now 14-year-old’s “profound” squint had been corrected for cosmetic reasons.

Lady Louise and Prince George YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock; Photo by REX/Shutterstock

When she was 7 years old, Louise’s sweet smile and blonde curls stole the show at William and Kate’s royal wedding. At the time, she looked absolutely adorable in her flower crown and white dress. In the U.K. there is traditionally more than one flower girl, and they’re referred to as bridesmaids.

Lady Louise of Windsor Press Association via AP Images

On Friday, Eugenie, 28, and longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Eugenie, who arrived at the chapel with her father, Prince Andrew, was every bit the princess bride as she walked down the aisle in a custom gown by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British-based label Peter Pilotto.

Lady Louise of Windsor Geoffrey Robinson/REX/Shutterstock

The service was attended by close family and friends, including the bride’s royal grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip, and several celebrities. After this afternoon’s reception, hosted by the Queen in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, later in the evening guests will attend a black-tie gathering at Royal Lodge, where Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, live. The party will continue Saturday with a festival-style event complete with a fairground and food stalls.