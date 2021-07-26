Kitty Spencer Shares Stunning Wedding Photos — See How Her Gown Compares to Her Aunt Princess Diana's!

Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding weekend featured a runway's worth of sumptuous styles — and on Monday she shared glimpses of her extravagant celebration.

The bride's intricate Dolce & Gabbana gown takes center stage in several of Spencer's new Instagram posts. The handmade stunner features voluminous details, particularly in the shoulders, similar to those of the iconic gown worn by Lady Kitty's aunt Princess Diana when she married Prince Charles in 1981. (Diana's Elizabeth and David Emanuel gown, on loan from Prince William and Prince Harry, is currently the centerpiece of the Royal Style in the Making exhibition at her former home of Kensington Palace in London.)

Spencer's gown also features delicate lace on its bodice similar to that of Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen gown in her 2011 wedding to Prince William, though Kate reserved her see-through detailing for her shoulders while Kitty's sheer lace encompassed her entire torso.

Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Credit: Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images; BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Another feature of Spencer's gown is its sweeping train and veil. The veil evokes the one worn by Meghan Markle, designed to pay homage to the 53 countries of the commonwealth, in her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

(Though neither Kitty nor Meghan's trains quite reached the 25-foot majesty of Diana's own 1981 train!)

Lady Kitty Spencer Wedding Gown Credit: Dolce & Gabbana

The lavish vows between Spencer, 30, and millionaire fashion mogul Michael Lewis, 62 took place at Villa Aldo Brandini in Frascati, Italy, in front of friends and family.

Spencer shared shots of her pre-nuptial celebrations with friends, including Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli and singer-songwriter Pixie Lott, over the weekend.

One photo featured her bridal party walking the streets of Florence in a rainbow of colorful wigs. She playfully captioned it "Money heist" and added an array of multicolored heart emojis.

In another photo carousel, the women tour the sights of Florence. (Both Italy and Dolce & Gabbana hold special places in Spencer's heart — she studied in Florence for three years and made her catwalk debut for the brand in 2017.)

The bride's brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp and Samuel Aitken walked her down the aisle, reported the Daily Mail. Also in attendance were Kitty's sisters, twins Eliza and Amelia, along with Viscountess Emma Weymouth and her husband Ceawlin Thynn and Idris Elba's wife Sabrina.

Although Prince William and Prince Harry are still close to their late mother's family, it does not appear that either royal attended the nuptials. Spencer was previously in attendance at both Harry and William's weddings.