Lady Kitty Spencer Shares the 'Proudest Moment of My Life' — and It Happened at Her Wedding!
Nearly a week after Lady Kitty Spencer married fashion mogul Michael Lewis, Princess Diana's niece says that the lavish celebration "still feels like a dream"
Lady Kitty Spencer is newly wed and full of pride!
Nearly a week has passed since the 30-year-old niece of Princess Diana wed millionaire fashion mogul Michael Lewis, 62, in a luxurious ceremony in Frascati, Italy, on July 24. And on Thursday she shared one of the many personal highlights of her glamorous wedding day.
"The proudest moment of my life, without a doubt, was having my brothers walk me down the aisle," she wrote in a post on Thursday that served as a special shout-out to her siblings: 27-year-old Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp and Samuel Aitken, 18. (Kitty's parents are Princess Diana's Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, 57, and British former model Victoria Aitken, 55.)
"Thank you to our family and friends for the most unforgettable weekend filled with more love and laughter and happiness than I have ever known," she continued, sprinkling heart emojis into the post. "It still feels like a dream."
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
The video shows several of Kitty's five gorgeous wedding weekend looks, including her intricate, Victorian-inspired Dolce and Gabbana gown, which featured a high neck, puff sleeves, a cinched waist and a sweeping train and veil.
Also in attendance at the July 24 festivities were Kitty's sisters, twins Eliza and Amelia, along with Viscountess Emma Weymouth and her husband Ceawlin Thynn, Idris Elba's wife Sabrina, Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli and singer-songwriter Pixie Lott.