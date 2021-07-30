Nearly a week after Lady Kitty Spencer married fashion mogul Michael Lewis, Princess Diana's niece says that the lavish celebration "still feels like a dream"

Lady Kitty Spencer Shares the 'Proudest Moment of My Life' — and It Happened at Her Wedding!

Lady Kitty Spencer is newly wed and full of pride!

Nearly a week has passed since the 30-year-old niece of Princess Diana wed millionaire fashion mogul Michael Lewis, 62, in a luxurious ceremony in Frascati, Italy, on July 24. And on Thursday she shared one of the many personal highlights of her glamorous wedding day.

"The proudest moment of my life, without a doubt, was having my brothers walk me down the aisle," she wrote in a post on Thursday that served as a special shout-out to her siblings: 27-year-old Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp and Samuel Aitken, 18. (Kitty's parents are Princess Diana's Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, 57, and British former model Victoria Aitken, 55.)

"Thank you to our family and friends for the most unforgettable weekend filled with more love and laughter and happiness than I have ever known," she continued, sprinkling heart emojis into the post. "It still feels like a dream."

The video shows several of Kitty's five gorgeous wedding weekend looks, including her intricate, Victorian-inspired Dolce and Gabbana gown, which featured a high neck, puff sleeves, a cinched waist and a sweeping train and veil.

Lady Kitty Spencer Wedding Gown Credit: Dolce & Gabbana