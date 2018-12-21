Lady Gabriella Windsor's Spring Wedding Will Look a Lot Like Meghan and Harry's Big Day

St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle has quite the pull for royal weddings! It is set to be the venue for Lady Gabriella Windsor‘s big day this spring, a palace source confirms.

Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston are following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank – who made 2018 the year of royal weddings – in picking their venue.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Also like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Lady Gabriella will have her reception at Frogmore House. However, the party is set for the afternoon rather than the evening – which will hopefully mean that if Baby Sussex has arrived by then, he or she won’t be kept awake! (Meghan and Harry hope to move into their new home, Frogmore Cottage, by then.)

Like Meghan and Harry’s big day, the walk down the aisle is likely to take place in late spring in April or May, PEOPLE understands.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Press Association via AP Images

However, Lady Gabriella’s ceremony and reception will be a more intimate affair.

“It will be a private wedding for family and friends,” says a Buckingham Palace source – and there won’t be any carriage ride or view from outside the castle for members of the public. It is also likely that there will only be minimal media access, with only pictures released of the couple and wedding party as they leave the chapel.

Lady Gabriella — the 37-year-old daughter of one of Queen Elizabeth‘s cousins, Prince Michael of Kent – is currently 51st in line to the throne (she’ll be moved back a spot when Harry’s child arrives). It is unconfirmed whether the Queen will attend the nuptials, but the 92-year-old monarch did not attend the wedding of Lord Freddie Windsor, the brother of Gabriella (or “Ella” as she is known to pals). However, that wedding was not at one of her homes.

RELATED: Who Is the Next Heir to the Throne? See the Complete British Line of Succession

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston PA Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Lady Gabriella, a Senior Director at Branding Latin America, and Kingston, who works in frontier market investment, got engaged in August. Kingston popped the question on Sark, one of the Channel Islands just off the coast of France.

Prince Michael and his wife Princess Michael are “delighted” with the news, the palace said in a statement.