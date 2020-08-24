Lady Gabriella Windsor Makes Unexpected Singing Debut with Song She Performed at Her Royal Wedding!
"It's a little daunting, but exciting too," says Lady Gabriella, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth's cousin
The royal family is full of hidden talents, from Meghan Markle's impressive calligraphy to Prince William's juggling skills. Now, Lady Gabriella Windsor is sharing her love of singing with the world.
The daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, Queen Elizabeth's cousin, just shared two songs from a digital collection she wrote and recorded herself. Released under her nickname, Ella Windsor, bossa nova-inspired tracks "Out of Blue" and "Bam Bam" are available on Spotify, iTunes and other digital platforms this week to raise funds and awareness for the Playing For Change Foundation, a non-profit that promotes positive change through music.
"I've always loved music, but never imagined I would become involved with it like this – releasing my own songs," the 39-year-old royal who works as a freelance writer told Hello! magazine.
She added, "It's a little daunting, but exciting too."
Gabriella actually sang "Out of Blue" for the first time at her own wedding reception in May 2019.
"Throughout the evening a few of us hopped up on stage to sing with the band," she told Hello! "It was late and I'm not sure I sounded my best, but one of the singers added some backing, so I hope that made it better. It was a day of so many nerve-racking moments that I thought: 'I might as well throw this in, too!' "
Lady Gabriella adds that her husband, Thomas Kingston, is fully supportive of her musical endeavors.
"He's been wonderfully encouraging and gracious from the start," she says. "What's more, he doesn't complain about me screeching when I'm experimenting with ideas in my study. Tom loves music, too. On one of our first dates we went together to see the Playing for Change Band at Camden Roundhouse."