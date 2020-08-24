Lady Gabriella Windsor Makes Unexpected Singing Debut with Song She Performed at Her Royal Wedding!

"It's a little daunting, but exciting too," says Lady Gabriella, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth's cousin

The daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, Queen Elizabeth's cousin, just shared two songs from a digital collection she wrote and recorded herself. Released under her nickname, Ella Windsor, bossa nova-inspired tracks "Out of Blue" and "Bam Bam" are available on Spotify, iTunes and other digital platforms this week to raise funds and awareness for the Playing For Change Foundation, a non-profit that promotes positive change through music.

"I've always loved music, but never imagined I would become involved with it like this – releasing my own songs," the 39-year-old royal who works as a freelance writer told Hello! magazine.

She added, "It's a little daunting, but exciting too."

Gabriella actually sang "Out of Blue" for the first time at her own wedding reception in May 2019.

"Throughout the evening a few of us hopped up on stage to sing with the band," she told Hello! "It was late and I'm not sure I sounded my best, but one of the singers added some backing, so I hope that made it better. It was a day of so many nerve-racking moments that I thought: 'I might as well throw this in, too!' "

Lady Gabriella adds that her husband, Thomas Kingston, is fully supportive of her musical endeavors.