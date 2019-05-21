See Lady Gabriella's Official Wedding Portraits — Taken at Meghan and Harry's Favorite Photo Spot!

It’s a royal family photo op!

Lady Gabriella Windsor — the 38-year-old daughter of one of Queen Elizabeth‘s cousins, Prince Michael of Kent — wed Thomas Kingston on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle – the same venue that hosted the nuptials of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Like her fellow newlyweds, Gabriella posed for a few official wedding portraits, which were shared with the public on Tuesday.

The couple took advantage of the beautiful spring weather and headed outside for photos in the gardens of Frogmore House, where Harry and Meghan posed for their official engagement pictures in Dec. 2017. In the shots taken by photographer Hugo Burnand, Lady Gabriella and Kingston smile together in front of a scenic pond – and the scene also provides the backdrop for a snap featuring their adorable bridesmaids and page boys.

For her adorable bridesmaids, Lady Gabrielle called upon Isabella Windsor, Maud Windsor, Leonora Weisman, Aurelia del Drago, Eliza Goldsmith and Emily Conolly. All of the bridesmaids wore cream-colored dresses with blush underlays and sashes, and also donned flower rings in the hair, which looked very similar to Lady Gabriella’s stunning bridal bouquet. Their outfits were designed by Luisa Beccaria.

Additionally, all of the adorable pageboys – Karim Khawaja, Frederick Murray and Rafferty Murray – wore cream-colored shirts and knickerbockers, as well as shoes by Papouelli.

Inside Frogmore House, where the couple hosted their afternoon reception, the entire family got together for a Prince Philip is seated next to the monarch, and the bride’s father stands proudly by Gabriella’s side.

Ella, as she’s known to friends, walked down the aisle in a stunning lace wedding dress with a bespoke design by Luisa Beccaria. The blush gown, which was embroidered with flowers and embellishments, got its color from all the layers of tulle and organdy beneath the lace, which created the body of the gown. Her romantic veil was also made from layers of tulle and covered with embroidered flowers.

In a sweet nod to family tradition, she also wore a Russian Fringe style diamond tiara, which was also worn by her grandmother, HRH Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, and her mother, HRH Princess Michael of Kent, on their wedding days.

The guest list included many members of the royal family, led by Queen Elizabeth. The 93-year-old monarch did not attend the wedding of Lord Freddie Windsor, the brother of Lady Gabriella, but that wedding did not take place at one of her royal residences.

The attendees also included Prince Harry, who made a surprise appearance after welcoming son Archie Harrison on May 6.