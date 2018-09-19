There Will Be Another Royal Wedding Next Spring — Lady Gabriella Windsor Is Getting Married!

There’s now yet another royal wedding to look forward to!

As the British royals prepare for the celebration of Princess Eugenie’s wedding next month, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that Lady Gabriella Windsor is engaged.

Gabriella — the daughter of one of Queen Elizabeth’s cousins, Prince Michael of Kent — is set to marry Thomas Kingston in spring 2019.

Prince Michael and his wife Princess Michael are “delighted” with the news, the palace said in a statement. Mr. Kingston popped the question last month on Sark, one of the Channel Islands just off the coast of France.

The palace statement said, “Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr. Thomas Kingston.”

“The engagement took place in August,” the statement continued.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston

“Lady Gabriella (known as ‘Ella’) is a Senior Director at Branding Latin America, a brand-positioning platform that specializes in the region. She is also a writer and contributes to The London Magazine,” the statement continued. “Mr. Kingston works in frontier market investment and is a Director of Devonport Capital.”

The next wedding — following behind the joyous celebration of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May — is next month when Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank on October 12.