All About Lady Gabriella Windsor, Who Represented Prince William at Royal Funeral

Lady Gabriella is the only daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and 55th in line to the British throne

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on January 17, 2023 02:20 PM
Lady Gabriella
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

World royals united for the funeral of King Constantine II of Greece, and Prince William sent a family member in his stead — Lady Gabriella Windsor.

Lady Gabriella, 41, is the only daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, who is first cousins with Queen Elizabeth II, and Baroness Marie Christine von Reibnitz (who goes by Princess Michael). She and her elder brother, Lord Frederick Windsor, grew up in an apartment in Kensington Palace and attended events like Trooping the Colour with the rest of the royal family.

Gabriella (who pals call "Ella") went to college in the United States, studying comparative literature and Hispanic studies at Brown University in Rhode Island. After graduation, she began contributing to British publications, according to a royal bio, and later continued her education at Oxford University, earning a master's in social anthropology in 2012.

Lady Gabriella, <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">queen elizabeth</a>, princess diana
Ron Bell - PA Images/PA Images via Getty

In September 2018, Buckingham Palace announced that she was engaged to Thomas Kingston, a director at Devenport Capital, and wedding bells rang that spring. Lady Gabriella and Thomas got married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2019 (nearly a year to the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at the same venue!) in a celebration attended by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The guest list also included Prince Harry, who made a surprise appearance after welcoming his son, Archie Harrison earlier, that month.

In a sweet nod to family tradition, she also wore a Russian Fringe style diamond tiara, which was also worn by her grandmother, HRH Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, and her mother, HRH Princess Michael of Kent, on their wedding days.

The Wedding Of Lady Gabriella Windsor And Mr Thomas Kingston
Pool/Max Mumby/Getty

Gabriella works as a freelance journalist and is currently 55th in line to the throne.

She's also a talented singer — Lady Gabriella released two songs in 2020 to benefit the Playing For Change Foundation, a non-profit that promotes positive change through music.

She and her husband joined the royals for many official events last year, from Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee festivities to the late monarch's state funeral in September.

Asking Lady Gabriella to represent him at King Constantine's funeral was a poignant choice for Prince William, as the former King of Greece was a godfather to them both. Gabriella traveled to Athens for the somber service on Monday, where Princess Anne represented her elder brother King Charles III.

Lady Gabriella, The Committal Service For Her Majesty <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty

It is customary for senior royals in Britain to send relatives or close friends and aides to funerals on their behalf. Queen Elizabeth only rarely attended funerals; King Charles and Prince William appear to be following the same custom by sending family members instead.

