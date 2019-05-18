See Lady Gabriella's Wedding Dress Side-by-Side with Meghan Markle's Gown — One Year Later!

Lady Gabriella Windsor stunned on her wedding day — just like Meghan Markle did exactly one year ago!

Gabriella, the 38-year-old daughter of one of Queen Elizabeth‘s cousins, Prince Michael of Kent, wed Thomas Kingston on Saturday in a very similar fashion to Meghan and Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. Like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Lady Gabriella walked down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle with many members of the royal family present.

Ella, as she’s known to friends, walked down the aisle in a stunning lace wedding dress with a bespoke design by Luisa Beccaria. The blush gown, which was embroidered with flowers and embellishments, got its color from all the layers of tulle and organdy beneath the lace, which created the body of the gown. Her romantic veil was also made from layers of tulle and covered with embroidered flowers.

In a sweet nod to family tradition, she also wore a Russian Fringe style diamond tiara, which was also worn by her grandmother, HRH Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, and her mother, HRH Princess Michael of Kent, on their wedding days.

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor with their bridesmaids Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan’s stunning white silk gown she wore on her own wedding day caught the world’s attention, even getting the stamp of approval from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, the dress featured an open bateau neckline and sculpted waist. The train flowed in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza.

The slim three-quarter sleeves added a note of refined modernity. The delicate veil, made from silk tulle, featured a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza.

The veil also represented the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in a floral composition.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

For her evening reception at Frogmore House, Meghan changed into a second wedding dress — this one, a bit more revealing than her first.

The second dress, designed by Stella McCartney, is “a bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe,” according to a statement from the palace. The dress features a high, halter neck, with an open back and a train that Meghan carried as she walked to a blue Jaguar that would carry her and Prince Harry to their reception.

She accessorized her look with a pair of heels from one of her favorite footwear brands — Aquazurra — that are “made in silky satin, with nude mesh, with soles painted in baby blue,” according to the palace. She also wore a pair of diamond drop earrings.

The two dresses had one common thread: simplicity. Both dresses lacked lace or any other other embellishments.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

Lady Gabriella, a Senior Director at Branding Latin America, and Kingston, who works in frontier market investment, got engaged in August. Kingston popped the question on Sark, one of the Channel Islands just off the coast of France.

The couple will also follow in Meghan and Harry’s footsteps by having their reception at Frogmore House. However, the party is set for the afternoon rather than the evening.

In a sweet surprise, Harry also attended the ceremony, although Meghan stayed at home with their newborn son Archie Harrison.