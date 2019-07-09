Lady Gabriella Shares 'Unnerving' Moment She Feared Her Tiara Was Going to Fall Off During Wedding

Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding day nearly included a royal mishap — involving her diamond tiara!

The newlywed, who tied the knot with Thomas Kingston at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in May, revealed that her walk down the aisle didn’t exactly go off without a hitch.

“Suddenly I could feel my tiara start to pull back and in those few unnerving moments I thought it would come crashing down with an almighty clunk,” Lady Gabriella, 38, told Hello! magazine. “My little bridesmaids had accidentally wandered on to my very sheer tulle 20-ft. veil. I slowed down until they’d stepped off it, but then it happened again.”

Luckily, her stylist had expertly secured the sparkling accessory. “Fortunately my hairdresser had pinned the tiara in place, and it stood firm.”

In a sweet nod to family tradition, Gabriella wore a Russian Fringe style diamond tiara, which was also worn by her grandmother, Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, and her mother, Princess Michael of Kent, on their wedding days.

Gabriella — who is the daughter of one of Queen Elizabeth‘s cousins, Prince Michael of Kent, and is currently 52nd in line to the throne — was just reunited with her bridal gown for the first time since her wedding when it went on display at Paris Couture Week.

For her big day, she wore a stunning lace wedding dress with a bespoke design by Luisa Beccaria. The blush gown, which was embroidered with flowers and embellishments, got its color from all the layers of tulle and organdy beneath the lace, which created the body of the gown. Her romantic veil was also made from layers of tulle and covered with embroidered flowers.

“It was a magical day, and Luisa created a wonderful dress for me,” she told Hello! “This is the first time I’ve seen it since the wedding, and it brings back so many happy memories.”

Image zoom Prince Michael and Lady Gabriella Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Gabriella, or “Ella” as she’s known to friends, also shared that she didn’t let any of her family members help in designing her dress.

“I wanted to surprise both of my parents on the day, so worked closely with Luisa without any family seeing the dress as it came together until my wedding day,” she said.