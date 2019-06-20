Lady Gabriella Shows Off Newlywed Glow at Royal Ascot with Husband — One Month After Wedding!

Image zoom Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston James Veysey/Shutterstock

What better way for Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston to celebrate one month of marriage than heading to Royal Ascot?

The newlyweds were all smiles on the third day of the horse race event, unofficially known as “Ladies Day.” Gabriella — the 38-year-old daughter of one of Queen Elizabeth‘s cousins, Prince Michael of Kent — wore a pink and white striped maxi dress with short sleeves, which she paired with a whimsical fascinator featuring netting and feathers. Thomas followed the traditional dress for men: a suit with a top hat.

Although Lady Gabriella and Thomas didn’t ride in a horse-drawn carriage for the processional like the Queen, Princess Eugenie and other members of the royal family, they surely were able to catch up with them at the racecourse.

Image zoom Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston James Veysey/Shutterstock

The couple tied the knot a little more than one month ago, May 18, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle — the same wedding venue as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank (and just a short ride from Royal Ascot)!

For her happy day, Lady Gabriella wore a stunning lace wedding dress with a bespoke design by Luisa Beccaria. The blush gown, which was embroidered with flowers, got its color from layers of tulle and organdy beneath the lace. Her romantic veil was also made from layers of tulle and covered with embroidered flowers.

In a sweet nod to family tradition, she wore a Russian Fringe style diamond tiara, which was also worn by her grandmother, HRH Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, and her mother, HRH Princess Michael of Kent, on their wedding days.

Image zoom Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ascot isn’t the first royal event that Thomas has experienced as an extended member of the family. Earlier this month, he joined Gabriella on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time to celebrate Trooping the Colour. Also making their balcony debuts were Jack and Prince Louis, who thrilled onlookers with his excited wave.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne on day 3 of Royal Ascot Shutterstock

Also attending Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot were Mike and Zara Tindall, Peter and Autumn Philips, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew.

Image zoom Autumn Phillips and Princess Eugenie on day 3 of Royal Ascot

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the first day of the annual event, cuddling under an umbrella to fight off the bad weather.

Princess Kate wore a cornflower blue dress with sheer sleeves by Elie Saab and a matching Philip Treacy hat with a flower detail as she and William joined Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for their carriage ride during the processional onto the racecourse.