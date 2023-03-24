Lady Eliza Spencer Shares Photos from Twin Sister Amelia's Beachside Pre-Wedding Bash

While Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett have not yet shared photos from their South African wedding, the bride's twin sister just gave a glimpse into the pre-wedding party.

Lady Eliza Spencer, 30, shared an Instagram post on Friday with several photos from a "pre-wedding celebration" ahead of her sister's nuptials. In the caption, Eliza also shared her nickname for her new brother-in-law.

She wrote, "The happiest pre-wedding celebration for my my beautiful sister @ameliaspencer15 and Grizzle 🤍 my heart is full❣️"

Eliza's photos included group shots with friends against the beachside backdrop as well as plenty of loved-up snaps featuring her boyfriend of seven years, Channing Millerd. For the bash, Lady Eliza wore a silver gown with her hair swept up into a ponytail.

Lady Eliza even shared a photo of the bride, who wore a white maxi dress with a halter neckline and her hair tucked into a low updo, and the groom sharing a kiss in front of a pool.

Lady Kitty Spencer, the twins' older sister, also got in on the fun by commenting, "Happiest few days ever!!!"

Although born in the U.K., Lady Amelia — the daughter of Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, and his first wife, Victoria Aitken — and her siblings spent much of their childhoods in South Africa.

According to Tatler, Amelia attended college at the University of Cape Town, where she met her future husband.

"It means so much to get married here," the bride, 30, told Hello! magazine following her wedding. "Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg's happiest times as a couple are here. It's even more special now."

The newlyweds teased their nuptials — and revealed its location — last week in a joint Instagram post.

"Not long now…" they captioned the snap. In the sweet image, Lady Amelia held a hand to Greg's face as they posed against the backdrop of a beautiful mountain range in South Africa.

Lady Amelia and Greg announced their engagement in July 2020 after dating for 11 years.

"Best day of my life. I can't wait to spend forever with you @gregmallett I couldn't love you more," the model wrote of an Instagram photo of her and Greg kissing, her new diamond ring on display.