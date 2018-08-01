Prince Harry's Cousin, Lady Amelia (Dubbed 'the Most Beautiful Royal'), Hits the Beach in Ibiza

As the rest of the royal family sets off on their summer vacations, Lady Amelia is already one step ahead!

Lady Amelia Windsor, a third cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry and 37th in line to the throne, is enjoying a beach vacation in Ibiza with her older sister, Lady Marina Charlotte, 25, this week. The 22-year-old royal was pictured on a rocky beach in a patterned blue bandeau bikini.

Lady Amelia walked in Milan Fashion Week in 2017 for Dolce & Gabbana and in April 2016 claimed the cover of British magazine Tatler, which dubbed her “the most beautiful member of the British Royal Family.”

Lady Amelia Windsor attends Paris Fashion Week on July 2 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Lady Amelia Windsor walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana secret show during Milan Fashion Week in September 2017. Andreas Rentz/Getty

Amelia is also a growing Instagram star with more than 56,000 followers. While in Ibiza, she had a paid partnership with Michael Kors.

Marina Charlotte has a private Instagram, but Amelia occasionally posts public pictures of her sister.

Lady Amelia is the granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, who is a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth, and the daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St. Andrews. Her mother is Sylvana Tomaselli, a Canadian, and she has two siblings: Marina Charlotte and Edward Windsor, 29, whose official title is Lord Downpatrick.