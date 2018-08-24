Prince Harry's Cousin Lady Amelia Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday with the Most Candid Royal Instagram Yet

Happy birthday, Lady Amelia Windsor!

While the third cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry is known for working the catwalk for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, the model showed off her playful side in a series of silly poses to celebrate turning 23 on Friday.

Wearing a pink jacket, red sweatpants and sandals on a beach, she shared three photos on her Instagram story, each in a different position and with one word to complete the phrase “It’s ma burfday.” For the final pose, Lady Amelia dramatically put one hand behind her head while the other was on her hip.

Lady Amelia, who is 38th in line to the British throne, took a snap on a similar-looking beach earlier this week, wearing a Free People dress and standing with her arms behind her back.

“Serene sea side squinting,” she captioned the pic, joking about the sun in her eyes.

Lady Amelia documents her globe-trotting for her 70,000 followers on Instagram, including a beach vacation in Ibiza with her older sister, Lady Marina Charlotte, 25, earlier this month. The royal was pictured on a rocky beach in a patterned blue bandeau bikini.

Her travels this summer have also taken the model to Italy, Spain and France.

Lady Amelia walked in Milan Fashion Week in 2017 for Dolce & Gabbana and in April 2016 claimed the cover of British magazine Tatler, which dubbed her “the most beautiful member of the British Royal Family.”

Lady Amelia is the granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, who is a first cousin of Queen Elizabeth, and the daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St. Andrews. Her mother is Sylvana Tomaselli, a Canadian, and she has two siblings: Marina Charlotte and Edward Windsor whose official title is Lord Downpatrick.