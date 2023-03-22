Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Weds Longtime Partner Greg Mallett in South Africa

The couple tied the knot in a mountain-top ceremony near Cape Town, South Africa

Published on March 22, 2023
Photo: Greg Mallett Instagram

Princess Diana's niece is married!

Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett tied the knot in South Africa, Hello! magazine revealed. The location of a mountain-top near Cape Town for the wedding ceremony was a special choice, as the country is where the bride spent much of her childhood.

"It means so much to get married here," Amelia told Hello! magazine. "Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg's happiest times as a couple are here. It's even more special now."

Hello! reports attendees at the nuptials included Lady Amelia's three siblings: twin sister Lady Eliza, older sister Lady Kitty and younger brother Samuel.

Amelia, 30, is the daughter of Princess Diana's brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, and his first wife, Victoria Aitken.

The couple teased their nuptials on Thursday in a joint Instagram post. "Not long now…" they captioned the scenic snap. In the image, Amelia held a hand to her husband-to-be's face as they posed closed against the backdrop of a beautiful mountain range in South Africa.

After 11 years of dating, Amelia and Greg announced their engagement in July 2020.

"Best day of my life ❤️ I can't wait to spend forever with you @gregmallett I couldn't love you more," the model wrote of an Instagram photo of her and Greg kissing, her new diamond ring on display.

Opening up about the proposal, Greg later told Hello! he popped the question at Clouds Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa following a romantic lunch and day at the pool.

"I had one big pink box, inside which I put in eight smaller boxes, decreasing in size," he said in 2020. "In each box was a photograph of a 'first time.' The final box contained a note instead of a picture, that said: 'But most importantly, I know that you will remember tonight as the night that I proposed.' As Amelia was reading the note, I dropped to one knee with the ring."

@gregmallett I couldn’t love you more
Amelia Spencer Instagram

Amelia told Hello! she "burst out crying" when she realized what was happening.

"I was in shock, I said: 'Yes, yes, yes!' and gave him a hug and a kiss. I'm used to Greg being very romantic, but I really had no idea," she said, adding that he aced it with her glittering oval ring.

"I never told Greg what kind of ring I wanted, I just knew the ring he gave me would be perfect and he somehow designed the ring of my dreams," Amelia said.

Greg Mallett and Lady Amelia Spencer. Greg Mallett/ Instagram

Her father also celebrated the engagement news on social media, sweetly revealing that Greg asked him for Amelia's hand in marriage.

"So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg. It's wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together," Charles tweeted at the time. "I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet."

Amelia and her twin sister, Eliza, graced the cover of Tatler in 2021, where the bride spoke about her engagement and where she might get married. Amelia said Charles suggested Althorp House, the Spencer family's ancestral home in Northamptonshire, England, as a possible venue, but that she was also considering South Africa.

"It's our family home, it's beautiful. We would be very lucky to get married there, but Cape Town is where we grew up and there is a possibility that we might do it here, too," she said at the time.

